Kubernetes is an open-source, automated configuration system for computer systems and software. It automates application deployment, scaling, and management. Though it’s open-source, many cloud services and vendors offer Kubernetes-based platforms or infrastructure service subscriptions.
As organizations begin to increasingly see the benefits of Microservices architecture, Kubernetes is important to learn so that IT professionals can speed up the process of connecting the modules within the architecture. This makes upgrades to applications even less expensive and time-consuming than they would be with a non-automated Microservices setup.
According to TechRepublic, searches for jobs in Kubernetes grew by 2,125 percent between October 2015 and October 2019—indicating that the open-source configuration system is one hot skill to have! Companies like IBM, VMware, Microsoft, Verizon, and others are among the top employers seeking Kubernetes aficionados.
It’s been said that Kubernetes comes with a learning curve, and likely because of this, successful learners can find themselves earning an average of $147,732 per year. This may vary by Kubernetes-related title, but the plus side is there are a wide variety of opportunities—from Developer, to Systems Engineer, to Technical Writer, to Marketing Project Manager.
Kubernetes courses offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge in implementing solutions using Google Kuberntes Engine; gaining hands-on experience with Kubernetes concepts; understanding Kubernetes methods and concepts; and more.
Lessons on Kubernetes are taught by instructors from major tech names including Google Cloud, LearnQuest, and other organizations. Learners can enjoy exploring course content on Kubernetes delivered via video lectures, hands-on projects, readings, quizzes, and other types of assignments.
Before starting to learn Kubernetes, you'll need to have a basic understanding of YAML, Linux, and command lines. For Linux, you'll especially want to know the basic commands commonly used with containers. You should also have a foundational knowledge of the languages used for transferring and storing data, such as JSON and XML. Experience with cloud technologies may give you a solid background for starting to learn Kubernetes as well.
According to TechRepublic, five places that have posted the highest percentage of job listings for people with a background in Kubernetes are IBM, which offers its IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service; VMware, which has integrated Kubernetes into its server virtualization platform called vSphere; Microsoft, which offers its Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS) in the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform; Verizon, which is increasing its use of Kubernetes; and Cisco, which has its Hybrid Solution for Kubernetes on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Typical places that hire people with a background in Kubernetes include e-commerce companies, computer software companies, AI firms, aerospace companies, educational platforms for video streaming and media management, and financial technology companies, among many others.
If you're an IT professional interested in improving your skillset and job prospects, Kubernetes is likely right for you. Professionals who learn and use Kubernetes to improve their skills include DevOps engineers, cloud engineers, systems engineers, site reliability engineers, software engineers, software architects, and full-stack developers, for example.
An IT professional who is adding Kubernetes to their skillset is likely interested in advancing their career. Likewise, keeping up with additional IT skills is important. Those related to Kubernetes include studying the 12-factor application methodology that microservices architecture is based on, CI/CD, distributed systems, and competing orchestration technologies. Another related topic to study is, of course, containers as well as relevant programming languages, such as Go, Docker, and rkt. Studying automation and configuration management tools like Ansible and Terraform is also a related option.