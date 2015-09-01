About this Course

What you will learn

  • Understand the difference among Google Cloud compute platforms

  • Understand the components and architecture of Kubernetes

  • Store container images in Container Registry

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Course Introduction

Introduction to Google Cloud

Introduction to Containers and Kubernetes

Kubernetes Architecture

