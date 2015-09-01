About this Course

Intermediate Level

Recommended experience: 6 months+ hands-on experience with GCP. Familiarity with Linux and command line shell usage.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the five domains covered on the Associate Cloud Engineer Certification exam.

  • Identify gaps in your knowledge and skills for each domain and create a study plan.

Skills you will gain

  • Google Cloud
  • Cloud Computing
  • GCP Infrastructure
  • GCP ACE Certification
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

Module 0: Introduction

20 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 1: Setting Up a Cloud Solution Environment

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 2: Planning and Configuring a Cloud Solution

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module 3: Deploying and Implementing a Cloud Solution

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

