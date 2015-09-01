About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Examine the different options to interconnect networks to enable you to connect your infrastructure to Google Cloud.

  • Explore Google Cloud’s load balancing and autoscaling services.

  • Learn about infrastructure automation services so that you can automate the deployment of Google Cloud infrastructure services.

  • Review managed services in Google Cloud.

Skills you will gain

  • Load Balancing
  • Virtual Private Network (VPN)
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Autoscaling
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 minutes to complete

Introduction

11 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

Interconnecting Networks

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Load Balancing and Autoscaling

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 73 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Infrastructure Automation

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min)
29 minutes to complete

Managed Services

29 minutes to complete
8 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

