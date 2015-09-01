About this Course

Advanced Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define application requirements and express as KPIs, SLOs, and SLIs.

  • Build microservice applications and architect cloud and hybrid networks.

  • Choose appropriate Google Cloud storage and deployment services.

  • Secure cloud applications, data, and infrastructure, and monitor service levels.

Skills you will gain

  • Disaster Recovery
  • Site Reliability Engineering
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Cloud Computing
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

18 minutes to complete

Introduction

18 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Defining Services

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 27 min)
1 hour to complete

Microservice Design and Architecture

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 31 min)
2 hours to complete

DevOps Automation

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min)
25 minutes to complete

Choosing Storage Solutions

25 minutes to complete
8 videos (Total 17 min)
1 hour to complete

Google Cloud and Hybrid Network Architecture

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 25 min)
Week 2
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Deploying Applications to Google Cloud

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min)
26 minutes to complete

Designing Reliable Systems

26 minutes to complete
9 videos (Total 22 min)
1 hour to complete

Security

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 22 min)
2 hours to complete

Maintenance and Monitoring

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

