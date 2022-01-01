- Google Compute Engine
- Google App Engine (GAE)
- Google Cloud Platform
- Cloud Computing
- SRE Culture
- Business Value
- Organizational Culture
- Disaster Recovery
- Site Reliability Engineering
- Continuous Delivery
- Kubernetes
- Jenkins (Software)
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud DevOps Engineer Professional Certificate
Advance your career as an SRE & DevOps Engineer
Offered By
What you will learn
Learn the skills needed to be successful in a cloud devops engineering role
Prepare for the Google Cloud Professional Cloud DevOps Engineer certification exam
Techniques for monitoring, troubleshooting, and improving infrastructure and application performance in Google Cloud guided by principles of SRE.
Understand the purpose and intent of the Professional Cloud DevOps Engineer certification and its relationship to other Google Cloud certifications
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
This professional certificate incorporates hands-on labs using our Qwiklabs platform.
These hands on components will let you apply the skills you learn in the video lectures. Projects will incorporate topics such as Google Cloud Platform products, which are used and configured within Qwiklabs. You can expect to gain practical hands-on experience with the concepts explained throughout the modules.
Familiarity with cloud computing and devops practices. 3+ years of industry experience, including 1+ years managing solutions on GCP.
Familiarity with cloud computing and devops practices. 3+ years of industry experience, including 1+ years managing solutions on GCP.
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 5 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure introduces important concepts and terminology for working with Google Cloud. Through videos and hands-on labs, this course presents and compares many of Google Cloud's computing and storage services, along with important resource and policy management tools.
Developing a Google SRE Culture
In many IT organizations, incentives are not aligned between developers, who strive for agility, and operators, who focus on stability. Site reliability engineering, or SRE, is how Google aligns incentives between development and operations and does mission-critical production support. Adoption of SRE cultural and technical practices can help improve collaboration between the business and IT. This course introduces key practices of Google SRE and the important role IT and business leaders play in the success of SRE organizational adoption.
Reliable Google Cloud Infrastructure: Design and Process
This course equips students to build highly reliable and efficient solutions on Google Cloud using proven design patterns. It is a continuation of the Architecting with Google Compute Engine or Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine courses and assumes hands-on experience with the technologies covered in either of those courses. Through a combination of presentations, design activities, and hands-on labs, participants learn to define and balance business and technical requirements to design Google Cloud deployments that are highly reliable, highly available, secure, and cost-effective.
Logging, Monitoring and Observability in Google Cloud
Learn how to monitor, troubleshoot, and improve your infrastructure and application performance. Guided by the principles of Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), this course features a combination of lectures, demos, hands-on labs, and real-world case studies. In this course, you'll gain experience with full-stack monitoring, real-time log management and analysis, debugging code in production, and profiling CPU and memory usage.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Professional Certificate?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Professional Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.