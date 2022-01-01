About this Professional Certificate

This program provides the skills you need to advance your career as a data engineer and provides training to support your preparation for the industry-recognized Google Cloud Professional DevOps Engineer certification. 87% of Google Cloud certified users feel more confident in their cloud skills. You'll also have the opportunity to practice key job skills using Google Cloud to build software delivery pipelines, deploy and monitor services, and manage and learn from incidents. You will learn to apply SRE principles to a service, techniques for monitoring, troubleshooting, and improving infrastructure and application performance among other things. Your journey to Google Cloud certification: 1) Complete the Coursera Site Reliability Engineering and DevOps Professional Certificate 2) Review other recommended learning resources for the Google Cloud Professional Cloud DevOps Engineer certification exam 3) Review the Professional Cloud DevOps Engineer exam guide 4) Take the Professional Cloud DevOps Engineer practice exam 5) Register for the Google Cloud certification exam (Can be taken remotely or at a test center)
There are 5 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure

4.7
stars
44,492 ratings
7,526 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Developing a Google SRE Culture

4.7
stars
646 ratings
111 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Reliable Google Cloud Infrastructure: Design and Process

4.7
stars
6,864 ratings
682 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Logging, Monitoring and Observability in Google Cloud

4.6
stars
156 ratings
21 reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

