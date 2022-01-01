University of Minnesota
Cloud security is the aspect of cloud computing that focuses on protecting data that is stored virtually, or in the cloud. An effective cloud security system protects the data that is transferred over cloud computing platforms. Protections include preventing data theft and data deletion to keep the information of platform users secure. Establishing processes, such as tokenization, setting up firewalls, and using virtual private networks (VPN) are some ways companies approach this aspect of cybersecurity.
Learning about cloud security helps you earn cloud computing security certificates, such as the Google Cloud Professional Cloud Security Engineer certification. Even if you aren't pursuing a specific industry certification, learning about cloud security can still help you develop hands-on skills and knowledge about information privacy and cloud networking. Job opportunities in this field offer higher than average pay, and the number of available jobs is expanding due to increased privacy regulations and because organizations need to block the efforts of hackers.
Learning about cloud security opens up opportunities for you to enter the security engineering field or advance your current network security career. A number of professions involve the use of this type of cybersecurity, with job titles like security engineers and information security analysts. There are also opportunities if you choose to pursue Google Cloud Platform certification, Google App Engine (GAE) certification, Amazon AWS cloud certification, and Amazon Lex certifications. Using the information security analyst profession as an example, the BLS predicts the need for professionals in this career will expand by 31% through the year 2029.
Online courses on Coursera can help you learn cloud security by offering you the opportunity to learn about this aspect of cloud computing and network security at your own pace. You also choose the courses you need to begin learning about it for the first time or to expand on your existing knowledge. If you're already working in the information technology field, you may already have acquired knowledge about some aspects of cloud security, so you can customize your learning to meet your career goals.