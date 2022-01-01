- Cryptography
- Access Control
- Cross-Site Scripting
- OWASP Top Ten Risks
- Network Cryptography
- Network Security
- Cloud Computing Security
- Cybersecurity
- Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS)
- HIPAA basics
- Compare cloud data services
- Analyze a data breach
Cybersecurity in the Cloud Specialization
Defend Your Cloud from Cyberattacks. Detect and block hackers with off-the-shelf cyber-defenses
Offered By
What you will learn
Design a simple cloud service and select appropriate security measures to protect it.
Associate user roles with appropriate entities deploying or using a cloud service.
Assess levels of risk and recent vulnerabilities that apply to cloud services.
Learn and apply basic network security techniques in the cloud environment.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners assess cloud vulnerabilities and attack reports in the context of US national documentation standards. They also become familiar with cloud provider documentation and how to apply available security measures to major cloud cybersecurity risks.
Familiarity with computer systems, software, and the Internet. See the FAQ below for additional details.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Cloud Security Basics
This course introduces you to cybersecurity for the cloud. We'll learn and apply classic security techniques to today’s cloud security problems. We start with a deceptively simple and secure web service and address the problems arising as we improve it. We’ll analyze recent cloud security vulnerabilities using standard, systematic techniques. We’ll build our own web service case studies and construct security solutions for them. Our toolkit contains classic security concepts like Least Privilege and Separation of Duty, as well as more technical cryptographic and access control techniques.
Cloud Data Security
This course gives learners an opportunity to explore data security in the cloud. In this course, learners will:
Cloud Application Security
After completing the course, the student should be able to do the following:
Cloud Top Ten Risks
After completing the course, the student should be able to do the following:
Offered by
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
