Google Analytics Certification: Benefits and How to Get It

Google Analytics is a critical service in many businesses’ and digital marketers’ toolkits. Learn more about Google Analytics Certification, how it could benefit your career, and what you need to do to obtain it.
Google Analytics is a free web analytics service that tracks and reports web traffic. If you’re looking to showcase your skills with an understanding of Google Analytics, then you might consider obtaining Google Analytics Certification through Google itself.
A certificate in Google Analytics could improve your job prospects and reinforce your skills with the service. In this article, you’ll learn more about the Google Analytics certification, its benefits, and how to obtain it. You’ll also find suggestions for other certifications that could help your business or digital marketing career.
Google Analytics certification—not to be confused with the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate—is a certification earned by those who pass the Google Analytics Individual Qualification (GAIQ) Exam. Offered for free by Google Skillshop, the certificate indicates the holder’s knowledge of both basic and advanced functions of Google Analytics.
Google Analytics is a free digital and web analytic service used by businesses and marketers to track and report website traffic and engagement. An important tool in modern digital marketing and e-commerce, Google Analytics is used for basic data analysis purposes such as tracking a website’s traffic, session duration, and bounce rate.
In turn, this data can be used to improve the user experience on a business’s website or direct digital marketing efforts using Google ads and search engine optimization (SEO).
A paid version of the service, Google Analytics 360, provides advanced Google analytics features like more detailed data and the ability to use advanced analytics.
There are many benefits to becoming a Google Analytics certified professional. In addition to showcasing your understanding of Google Analytics to potential employers, studying for the certificate will enhance your skills in the process.
As a result, some possible benefits of obtaining Google Analytics certification include:
Obtaining a shareable certificate that could improve hiring chances
Reinforcing and enhancing your knowledge of Google Analytics
Showcasing a desire to improve your skill set
Anyone with an internet connection, a thorough understanding of Google Analytics, and the time to study for the exam can obtain a Google Analytics certificate. In this section, you’ll learn the steps you should take to obtain yours:
The first step to gaining a Google Analytics certification is to better understand Google Analytics itself. Thankfully, Google provides a wide variety of resources to help users understand the tools available to them in Analytics.
Google Analytics Academy provides free online courses for beginners as well as more advanced practitioners. Topics covered include setting up an account, analyzing basic reports, tracking campaigns, collecting and processing data, and more. Google Analytics Academy also includes courses on using Google Analytics 360, covering such topics as roll-up reporting, creating custom filters, and reporting with BigQuery.
Google’s Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate prepares course takers for a career in digital marketing by teaching in-demand job skills that can have them job-ready for entry-level roles in less than six months. In addition to learning about Google Analytics, you’ll also learn the fundamentals of digital marketing and e-commerce, how to attract and engage customers through digital marketing channels, and what it takes to build e-commerce stores. Those who complete the course are granted a professional certificate through Coursera and Google.
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in digital marketing. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that can have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(2,057 ratings)
95,960 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 8 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Marketing, E-Commerce, display advertising, Email Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Customer loyalty, Marketing Analytics, Customer Outreach, Website Structure, Customer Awareness, Google, Search Engine Marketing, Social Listening, Social Media Bidding, Customer Engagement, Social Media Analytics, Social Media Branding, Email Writing, Email list segmentation, Email marketing strategy, Email marketing analytics, Contact management, Digital marketing KPIs, Spreadsheet management, Presenting to stakeholders, Media planning and strategies, Fulfillment and delivery, E-commerce platforms, E-Commerce Strategy, Seasonality, Job preparedness, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Portfolio preparation, E-commerce store optimization, Building customer loyalty
The Google Analytics individual qualification exam covers both basic and advanced concepts. According to Google, the topics covered in the exam include:
Planning and principles
Implementation and data collection
Configuration and administration
Conversion and attribution
Reports, metrics, and dimensions
If you’re confident in your knowledge of all the above, then feel free to jump into the exam itself. If you’re less familiar with these concepts, however, you might consider reviewing them through Google Analytics Academy.
Once you feel confident in your Google Analytics knowledge, you can take the Google Analytics individual qualification exam. Completely free, the exam covers 70 questions on the aforementioned topics and takes approximately 60 minutes to complete.
If you’re concerned about not passing the exam, don’t worry. Google allows you to take the exam 24 hours after your previous attempt. Use this time to brush up on your knowledge and prepare to retake it.
Once you’ve passed the exam, you will receive a certificate with your name noting your qualifications. To highlight your digital marketing and Google Analytics skills, consider citing the qualification on your resume. Some employers may look favorably on applicants who have taken the time to earn a relevant qualification.
Google isn’t the only company offering web analytics services and certifications. You might also consider obtaining HubSpot’s Digital Marketing Certification, one of SEMRush’s many online certifications, or Meta’s Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate.
Google Data Analytics is the cornerstone of many modern digital marketing campaigns and e-commerce businesses. Learn more about how Google Analytics can fit into your marketing and business strategy from Google themselves with their Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate, which can have you job-ready in less than six months.
