About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

This course is for everyone. No prior backround in computer science or programming is necessary.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand what is AI, its applications and use cases and how it is transforming our lives

  • Explain terms like Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Neural Networks

  • Describe several issues and ethical concerns surrounding AI

  • Articulate advice from experts about learning and starting a career in AI

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Deep Learning
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Jobs
  • Machine Learning
IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

What is AI? Applications and Examples of AI

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

AI Concepts, Terminology, and Application Areas

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

AI: Issues, Concerns and Ethical Considerations

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

The Future with AI, and AI in Action

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

