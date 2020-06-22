In this course you will learn what Artificial Intelligence (AI) is, explore use cases and applications of AI, understand AI concepts and terms like machine learning, deep learning and neural networks. You will be exposed to various issues and concerns surrounding AI such as ethics and bias, & jobs, and get advice from experts about learning and starting a career in AI. You will also demonstrate AI in action with a mini project.
About this Course
This course is for everyone. No prior backround in computer science or programming is necessary.
What you will learn
Understand what is AI, its applications and use cases and how it is transforming our lives
Explain terms like Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Neural Networks
Describe several issues and ethical concerns surrounding AI
Articulate advice from experts about learning and starting a career in AI
Skills you will gain
- Data Science
- Deep Learning
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Jobs
- Machine Learning
This course is for everyone. No prior backround in computer science or programming is necessary.
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is AI? Applications and Examples of AI
This week, you will learn what AI is. You will understand its applications and use cases and how it is transforming our lives.
AI Concepts, Terminology, and Application Areas
This week, you will learn about basic AI concepts. You will understand how AI learns, and what some of its applications are.
AI: Issues, Concerns and Ethical Considerations
This week, you will learn about issues and concerns surrounding AI, including - ethical considerations, bias, jobs, etc. - their impact on society. This information will help you to have an informed discussion on the costs and benefits of AI, and reassure decision makers about implementing an AI solution.
The Future with AI, and AI in Action
This week, you will learn about the current thinking on the future with AI, as well as hear from experts about their advice to learn and start a career in AI. You will also demonstrate AI in action by utilizing Computer Vision to classify images.
Reviews
- 5 stars77.52%
- 4 stars18.11%
- 3 stars2.97%
- 2 stars0.65%
- 1 star0.72%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)
This is an excellent course for the beginners who want to know about AI primarily. The course will help the beginners by giving an initial concept about AI. The quizzes are nicely decorated here.
Good introductory course, would be great a more detailed view of the IBM Cloud platform and how to create your on project and do your own AIs, but understand that was not the purpose of this course.
Course is satisfactory and creative way of new method of teaching process that helps every one to understand theoretically and provides hands on online lab practice session with various IBM tools.
It was really an amazing introduction to Artificial Intelligence course with lot of discussions that matter a lot in this field for learning more and more applications of Artificial Intelligence.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.