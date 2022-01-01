About this Specialization

3,676 recent views
This specialization will explain and describe the overall focus areas for business leaders considering AI-based solutions for business challenges. The first course provides a business-oriented summary of technologies and basic concepts in AI. The second will introduce the technologies and concepts in data science. The third introduces the AI Ladder, which is a framework for understanding the work and processes that are necessary for the successful deployment of AI-based solutions.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 2 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 2 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI)

4.7
stars
9,155 ratings
1,971 reviews
Course2

Course 2

What is Data Science?

4.7
stars
54,215 ratings
10,221 reviews
Course3

Course 3

The AI Ladder: A Framework for Deploying AI in your Enterprise

4.7
stars
240 ratings
42 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder