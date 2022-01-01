- Data Science
What you will learn
Understand what is AI, its applications and use cases and how it is transforming our lives
Explain terms like Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Neural Networks
Describe several issues and ethical concerns surrounding AI
Articulate advice from experts about learning and starting a career in AI
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each of the courses in this specialization include Checks for Understanding, which are designed to assess each learner’s ability to understand the concepts presented as well as use those concepts in actual practice. Specifically, those concepts are related to introductory knowledge regarding 1) artificial intelligence; 2) data science, and; 3) the AI Ladder.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI)
In this course you will learn what Artificial Intelligence (AI) is, explore use cases and applications of AI, understand AI concepts and terms like machine learning, deep learning and neural networks. You will be exposed to various issues and concerns surrounding AI such as ethics and bias, & jobs, and get advice from experts about learning and starting a career in AI. You will also demonstrate AI in action with a mini project.
What is Data Science?
The art of uncovering the insights and trends in data has been around since ancient times. The ancient Egyptians used census data to increase efficiency in tax collection and they accurately predicted the flooding of the Nile river every year. Since then, people working in data science have carved out a unique and distinct field for the work they do. This field is data science. In this course, we will meet some data science practitioners and we will get an overview of what data science is today.
The AI Ladder: A Framework for Deploying AI in your Enterprise
This course is intended for business and technical professionals involved in strategic decision-making focused on bringing AI into their enterprises. Through the use of a conceptual model called “The AI Ladder”, participants in this course will learn the requirements, terms and concepts associated with successfully developing and deploying AI solutions in their enterprises. After completing this course you will be able to explain and describe each of the steps required to ensure success when you build and deploy AI solutions in your business enterprise.
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
