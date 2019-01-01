Profile

Rav Ahuja

Global Program Director

Bio

Rav Ahuja is a Global Program Director at IBM. Rav leads growth strategy, curriculum creation, and partner programs for the IBM Skills Network. He is the architect for the IBM Data Science Professional Certificate and instructor for the Databases & SQL for Data Science course on Coursera. Rav co-founded Cognitive Class, an IBM led initiative to democratize skills for in demand technologies. He is based out of the IBM Canada Lab in Toronto and specializes in instructional solutions for AI, Data Science, Cloud and Blockchain. Rav presents at events worldwide and has authored numerous papers, articles, books and courses on subjects in managing and analyzing data. Rav holds B. Eng. from McGill University and MBA from University of Western Ontario.

Courses

Relational Database Administration (DBA)

Introduction to Data Engineering

What is Data Science?

Что такое обработка и анализ данных?

Proyecto Final de Analítica de Datos

Базы данных и SQL в обработке и анализе данных

Databases and SQL for Data Science with Python

Hands-on Introduction to Linux Commands and Shell Scripting

Introducción al Análisis de Datos

Introduction to Cloud Computing

데이터 과학이란 무엇인가?

Bases de datos y SQL para ciencia de datos

Full Stack Software Developer Assessment

Introduction to NoSQL Databases

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Developing Applications with SQL, Databases, and Django

Iniciación A La IA con IBM Watson

Introduction to Relational Databases (RDBMS)

Data Engineering Capstone Project

Getting Started with AI using IBM Watson

Introduction to Data Analytics

Getting Started with Data Warehousing and BI Analytics

SQL for Data Science with R

ما علم البيانات؟

قواعد البيانات وSQL (لغة الاستعلام البنيوية) لعلم البيانات

Introducción a La Inteligencia Artificial (IA)

Introducción a la Computación en la Nube

O que é ciência de dados?

Bancos de dados e SQL para Ciência de Dados

Getting Started with Git and GitHub

IBM Data Analyst Capstone Project

