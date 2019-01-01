Rav Ahuja is a Global Program Director at IBM. Rav leads growth strategy, curriculum creation, and partner programs for the IBM Skills Network. He is the architect for the IBM Data Science Professional Certificate and instructor for the Databases & SQL for Data Science course on Coursera. Rav co-founded Cognitive Class, an IBM led initiative to democratize skills for in demand technologies. He is based out of the IBM Canada Lab in Toronto and specializes in instructional solutions for AI, Data Science, Cloud and Blockchain. Rav presents at events worldwide and has authored numerous papers, articles, books and courses on subjects in managing and analyzing data. Rav holds B. Eng. from McGill University and MBA from University of Western Ontario.