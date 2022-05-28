The art of uncovering the insights and trends in data has been around since ancient times. The ancient Egyptians used census data to increase efficiency in tax collection and they accurately predicted the flooding of the Nile river every year. Since then, people working in data science have carved out a unique and distinct field for the work they do. This field is data science. In this course, we will meet some data science practitioners and we will get an overview of what data science is today.
Define data science and its importance in today’s data-driven world.
Describe the various paths that can lead to a career in data science.
Describe the advice given by seasoned data science professionals to data scientists who are just starting out.
Explain why data science is considered the sexiest job in the 21st century.
- Big Data
- Analytics
- Deep Learning
- regression
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
데이터 과학 정의 및 데이터 과학자가 하는 일
이 모듈에서는 이 과정에서 학습할 내용을 알아보기 위해 과정 계획서를 살펴봅니다. 또한 데이터 과학 전문가로부터 데이터 과학의 정의, 데이터 과학자가 하는 일, 데이터 과학자가 매일 사용하는 도구 및 알고리즘에 대해 들어봅니다. 마지막으로, 문서 과제를 완료하여 데이터 과학이 21세기 가장 매력적인 직업으로 여겨지는 이유를 알아봅니다.
데이터 과학 주제
이 모듈에서는 New York University의 Stern Center for Research Computing 학부장인 Norman White가 데이터 과학과 이 분야에서 경력을 쌓는 데 관심이 있는 사람에게 필요한 기술에 대해 이야기하고, 데이터 과학 분야에서 경력을 시작하려는 사람들에게 조언을 제공합니다. 마지막으로, 문서 과제를 완료하여 주어진 데이터 세트를 마이닝하는 과정과 회귀 분석에 대해 학습해야 합니다.
비즈니스에서의 데이터 과학
이 모듈에서는 기업이 데이터 과학을 시작하기 위해 무엇을 해야 하는지에 대해 배웁니다. 데이터 과학자를 다른 전문가와 구별하는 몇 가지 자질에 대해서도 배우게 됩니다. 또한 분석과 이 프로세스에서 데이터 과학자가 수행하는 중요한 역할, 스토리텔링 및 효과적인 최종 결과물의 중요성에 대해 배우게 됩니다. 마지막으로 주관식 질문에 답하여 데이터 과학에 대해 배운 내용을 적용해야 합니다.
