What you will learn

  • Define data science and its importance in today’s data-driven world.

  • Describe the various paths that can lead to a career in data science.

  • Describe the advice given by seasoned data science professionals to data scientists who are just starting out.

  • Explain why data science is considered the sexiest job in the 21st century.

Skills you will gain

  • Big Data
  • Analytics
  • Deep Learning
  • regression
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

데이터 과학 정의 및 데이터 과학자가 하는 일

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

데이터 과학 주제

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

비즈니스에서의 데이터 과학

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

