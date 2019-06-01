About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define data science and its importance in today’s data-driven world.

  • Describe the various paths that can lead to a career in data science.

  • Summarize advice given by seasoned data science professionals to data scientists who are just starting out.

  • Explain why data science is considered the most in-demand job in the 21st century.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Deep Learning
  • Machine Learning
  • Big Data
  • Data Mining
Instructors

Offered by

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Defining Data Science and What Data Scientists Do

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 27 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Data Science Topics

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Data Science in Business

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

