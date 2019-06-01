The art of uncovering the insights and trends in data has been around since ancient times. The ancient Egyptians used census data to increase efficiency in tax collection and they accurately predicted the flooding of the Nile river every year. Since then, people working in data science have carved out a unique and distinct field for the work they do. This field is data science. In this course, we will meet some data science practitioners and we will get an overview of what data science is today.
About this Course
What you will learn
Define data science and its importance in today’s data-driven world.
Describe the various paths that can lead to a career in data science.
Summarize advice given by seasoned data science professionals to data scientists who are just starting out.
Explain why data science is considered the most in-demand job in the 21st century.
Skills you will gain
- Data Science
- Deep Learning
- Machine Learning
- Big Data
- Data Mining
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Defining Data Science and What Data Scientists Do
In this module, you will view the course syllabus to learn what will be taught in this course. You will hear from data science professionals to discover what data science is, what data scientists do, and what tools and algorithms data scientists use on a daily basis. Finally, you will complete a reading assignment to find out why data science is considered the sexiest job in the 21st century.
Data Science Topics
In this module, you will hear from Norman White, the Faculty Director of the Stern Centre for Research Computing at New York University, as he talks about data science and the skills required for anyone interested in pursuing a career in this field. He also advises those looking to start a career in data science. Finally, you will complete reading assignments to learn about the process of mining a given dataset and about regression analysis.
Data Science in Business
In this module, you will learn about the approaches companies can take to start working with data science. You will learn about some of the qualities that differentiate data scientists from other professionals. You will also learn about analytics, story-telling, and the pivotal role data scientists play in creating an effective final deliverable. Finally, you will apply what you learned about data science by answering open-ended questions.
Reviews
- 5 stars75.79%
- 4 stars19.31%
- 3 stars3.29%
- 2 stars0.78%
- 1 star0.80%
TOP REVIEWS FROM WHAT IS DATA SCIENCE?
Very nice course and it has a piece of very nice information taught by professionals. The content is related to the practical application of concepts which increase interest in you to proceed further
It is my first time to take an online Coursera course. I am badly grateful for your financial support. too many thanks seem not enough to express my happiness to finish this course about data science
The course is a perfect introduction to data science, making a person comfortable and showing the participants of the course a daily work of data scientist and to simplify the meaning of data science.
Very learning experience, I am a beginner in DS, but the instructors in this course simplified the contents that made me I could easily understand, tools and materials were very helpful to start with.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.