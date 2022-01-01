University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Business Transformation, Network Architecture, Computer Architecture, Leadership and Management, Big Data, Interactive Design, Marketing, Research and Design, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Computer Graphics, Cloud Computing, BlockChain, Sales, Data Management, Finance, Business Analysis, Human Computer Interaction, Computer Networking, Strategy
4.8
(5.4k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Copenhagen Business School
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, BlockChain, Communication, Design and Product, DevOps, Devops Tools, Entrepreneurial Finance, Entrepreneurship, FinTech, Finance, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Mobile Development, Recursively Enumerable Set, Regulations and Compliance, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Software Engineering, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Swift Programming, Thought
4.4
(1.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Virginia Darden School Foundation
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Apache, Applied Machine Learning, Big Data, BlockChain, Business Analysis, Business Strategy, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Cryptography, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Data Warehousing, Databases, Deep Learning, Design and Product, DevOps, Entrepreneurship, Extract, Transform, Load, Finance, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Market Research, Marketing, Network Architecture, Network Security, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Product Strategy, Research and Design, Sales, Security Engineering, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Framework, Statistical Analysis, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, System Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(17.2k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Business Transformation, Cloud API, Cloud Computing, Cloud Platforms, Computer Networking, Google Cloud Platform, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(5.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
École Polytechnique
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Analytics, Big Data, Business Psychology, Data Management, Data Visualization, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Financial Analysis, General Accounting, Innovation, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Marketing, Organizational Development, Research and Design, Sales, Scientific Visualization, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.5
(65 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Business Transformation, Cloud API, Cloud Computing, Cloud Computing Security, Cloud Platforms, Data Management, Data Warehousing, Entrepreneurship, Google Cloud Platform, Innovation, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Research and Design, Security
4.7
(2.2k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Big Data, Business Analysis, Data Analysis, Data Management, Entrepreneurship, FinTech, Finance, Financial Analysis, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.8
(131 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 1-3 Months
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Big Data, BlockChain, Business Analysis, Business Process Management, Business Transformation, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Data Analysis, Data Management, Design Thinking, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Human Computer Interaction, Innovation, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Modeling, Network Architecture, Problem Solving, Product Management, Research and Design, Sales, Software Engineering, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(17.5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Digital transformation is the process of creating new opportunities for innovation in business processes and products by utilizing digital technologies such as mobile phones, cloud computing, and information technology (IT). Having a savvy digital transformation strategy is important for companies in every industry, whether they are seeking to protect their existing market share, expand into new markets, or create entirely new business models.
For example, the use of financial technology (or “fintech”) in the financing industry has enabled new products and services such as online lending, e-commerce, and cryptocurrencies. Audio streaming services have caused no less than a total technology disruption of the music industry, supplanting music sales with subscription-based services. And in education, online platforms like Coursera are working with existing universities and businesses to expand access to learning opportunities.
Every business needs to be aware of the opportunities and challenges that digital transformation brings to their industry. Though each department will interact with digital technologies in their own way, IT departments are usually most directly responsible for implementing changes, integrating new processes, and creating new products.
With digital innovations spanning such a wide-ranging and ever-changing frontier, organizations often rely on experienced strategic management consultants to guide them through the digital transformation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, management analysts make a median salary of $85,260 per year, and their job growth is expected to be much faster than the average for all occupations due to the growing need for advisory services on digital strategy and other areas.
Yes. Coursera offers a wide range of courses and Specializations on digital transformation and related topics like IT strategy and business technology management. And, since these courses are offered by highly-ranked schools and leading companies like the University of Virginia, Boston Consulting Group (a leading management consultancy), Copenhagen Business School, and the Indian Business School, you won’t have to sacrifice the quality of your education to learn online.
In addition to being able to learn about digital transformation remotely from wherever you live, the ability to complete course materials on a flexible schedule makes Coursera a perfect fit for working professionals managing their own transformation. With virtual office hours and collaborative group projects, you’ll be able to put the tools at the heart of digital transformation to use, all while paying a significantly lower tuition than on-campus alternatives.
The skills and experience that you might need to already have before starting to learn digital transformation involve having a strong interest in technology and its impact on business, life, and society. Technology disruptions over the past 25 years have changed the way that businesses operate, and digital transformation concerns adapting to new digital processes to increase efficiency and keep up with industry-accepted practices overall. Having knowledge of markets, understanding the fundamental economics of industries, and being passionate about digital technologies are just a few of the skills and experience that would help you to learn digital transformation.
The kind of people who are best suited for work that involves digital transformation are often people who are detail-oriented with a keen operational focus, leadership abilities, and a wide-ranging knowledge of change management theories. Because digital transformation acts as the guiding strategy for organizations to move through during a period of significant operational change, it means that the people leading the evolution should be wise, disciplined, technology-focused, and have good knowledge of business conditions and outlook for the particular industry.
You might know if learning digital transformation is right for you if you enjoy managing change projects, from small departmental tasks to larger company projects. You might have a passion for technology, have skills in managing projects, leading teams, and displaying good insights into how a company can grow faster and more efficiently. Acquiring this knowledge could come to you in online courses, school, or work experiences. When you learn about digital transformation, you are acquiring skills that could help you to grow your career into the new era of cloud management, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things. It may be an exciting step forward for you to gain the skills and experience for a career in digital transformation.