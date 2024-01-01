This specialization explains what, how, and why, managers champion successful Digital Transformations across organizations. The specialization discusses the use of digital technologies for competitive advantage in today's fast-paced world, outlining an instrumental, operational, and existential purpose in the three courses respectively.
Applied Learning Project
The strategies, models, and case studies discussed in this specialization can be used by learners in their day-to-day work. These will also help learners develop their strategic and leadership capabilities to lead digital transformations in their organization.