IIMA - IIM Ahmedabad
Advanced Digital Transformation Specialization
IIMA - IIM Ahmedabad

Advanced Digital Transformation Specialization

The comprehensive three-course specialization helps the learner create advanced strategies and business models to leverage digital technologies. Become a global IT leader, by learning the models and ways to leverage the potential of digital technologies for organizations

Taught in English

Pankaj Setia

Instructor: Pankaj Setia

What you'll learn

  • Strategies and models to develop advanced digital capabilities that are required to enhance organizational performance and competitiveness in the modern world

  • Models to conceptualize, plan, and execute a successful transformation required for creating a modern-age digital organization, and ways to communicate these to relevant stakeholders

  • Best practices and organizational theories to unravel and analyze digital technologies and identify transformations most suitable for an organization

  • Scientific ways to create business models, strategies, and programs that catalyze digitally-enabled products and services, for an existing organization or a new startup

Skills you'll gain

Advanced Digital Transformation (Part 1)

Course 124 hours4.6 (26 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Summarize the basics of digital transformation

  • Describe the instrumental purpose that guides successful digital transformations within organizations

  • Explain the models employed by organizations for leveraging digital technologies for maximum impact

  • Understand what firms are doing to realize superior performance, by mastering the instrumental purpose of digital transformation

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Strategic Management
Category: Digital Strategy Development
Category: Digital transformation
Category: Applications Of Artificial Intelligence

Advanced Digital Transformation (Part 2)

Course 230 hours

What you'll learn

  • Identify notable strategies and business models to champion successful digital transformations.

  • Learn about ways to transform the elements–Digital Architecture, Work, Governance, and Business Models–to champion effective digital transformations.

  • Analyze the challenges of digital transformation and learn the DaWoGoMo model to transform the organization.

  • Learn the operational purpose that guides organizations to transform digitally.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Strategic Management
Category: Digital Transformation Management
Category: Digital Strategy Development
Category: Digital transformation

Advanced Digital Transformation (Part 3)

Course 326 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn to understand and analyze the major technological trends and shocks that are driving digital transformation in your domain.

  • Learn the purposes that should guide digital transformation and avoid the ones that should not be the reasons to transform digitally.

  • Champion an advanced digital transformation initiative by mastering the existential purpose of organizing.

  • Learn to reason and identify business opportunities arising due to digital transformation.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Strategic Management
Category: Digital Transformation Management
Category: Digital Strategy Development
Category: Digital transformation

Instructor

Pankaj Setia
IIMA - IIM Ahmedabad
3 Courses9,486 learners

Offered by

IIMA - IIM Ahmedabad

