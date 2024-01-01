Pankaj Setia (Ph.D. Michigan State University, 2008) is the IIMA Chair Professor, Professor of Information Systems, and Founding Chair of the Center for Digital Transformation at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, India. He studies how organizations leverage IT applications and digital capabilities for superior organizational performance. Open-source development and diffusion is another area of interest. He is also studying the neuroscientific basis for how technology influences human choices. He teaches graduate-level courses on organizing in the digital age. His research has been published in leading academic journals such as Information Systems Research (ISR), MIS Quarterly (MISQ), Journal of Operations Management (JOM), Decision Sciences Journal, and Journal of the Association for Information Systems (JAIS). He has featured among the top 100 researchers in the field of Information Systems, based on his publications in the top business journals (e.g., the Financial Times top 50 Journals). Also, he has been invited to give research talks or keynote speeches by universities from different countries, such as India, Chile, United States, and Singapore. In general, he has traveled across the world for academic works.