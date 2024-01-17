This course offers an advanced introduction to digital transformation and the emerging trends shaping organizations and our lives. This course helps students, managers, and executives understand how technology can be leveraged as a competitive advantage in contemporary times. Further, students will learn how to organize successfully by leveraging advancements in computing technologies that enhance visualizations, connectivity, and intelligence. Students may use the course to learn how purpose acts as a force to develop and design digital products, manage production, and realize value. The course outlines instrumental purpose as such a guiding force, explains the nature of the force, and the way it should be managed.
Advanced Digital Transformation (Part 1)
What you'll learn
Summarize the basics of digital transformation
Describe the instrumental purpose that guides successful digital transformations within organizations
Explain the models employed by organizations for leveraging digital technologies for maximum impact
Understand what firms are doing to realize superior performance, by mastering the instrumental purpose of digital transformation
There are 5 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn about a transformative paradox. The lectures of the week discuss the potential of digital transformation, outlining how it is leading to the transformation of individual lives and societies. Students may gain insights into the fundamentals describing how digital technologies are transforming education, healthcare, commerce, and operations. Finally, the week’s lectures indicate that while digital transformation has ushered in an era of prosperity, it has raised many challenges as well.
What's included
9 videos7 readings3 quizzes
In this module, you will learn about the ways (lenses) to conceptualize digital transformation in any organization as well as the key concepts associated with these ways (lenses) of digital transformation. Additionally, you will also become familiar with the notion of hypotheses and how these may be used to master digital transformation. You will be introduced to the broader drive that makes digital transformations succeed–Purpose. Further, you will learn about three types of purpose–instrumental, operational, and existential–that help answer crucial questions regarding digital transformation. These three types of purposes form the topic for this and the other two courses in this digital transformation series.
What's included
9 videos5 readings3 quizzes
In this module, you will learn about models of organizational performance. After comparing the economics and strategic models of organizational performance, the module will underline a capabilities-based approach to mastering the instrumental purpose of digital transformation. You will learn how to think about this instrumental purpose of digital transformation. The lectures will discuss the views on digital capabilities and how these are transforming organizations.
What's included
8 videos6 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn how leveraging digital technologies has impacted the overall performance of organizations. For instance, you will understand how the different capabilities enhance an organization’s performance. The week will also explain the capability performance hypotheses that managers should think about when creating the instrumental purpose for digital transformation. The lectures will discuss various related notions, such as the hierarchy of capabilities and the role of context. These represent the key aspects of the capability performance hypotheses. The lectures will also formalize the notions of the Digital Capability Conversion Factor and Organizational Capability Performance Factor. These will help an individual learn about the key elements necessary for successful digital transformation in any organization.
What's included
7 videos10 readings4 quizzes
This Peer-Review Assignment aims to help you reflect upon the core concepts covered in the Advanced Advanced Digital Transformation (Part 1) course
1 peer review
1 peer review
Instructor
Offered by
Reviewed on Jan 16, 2024
