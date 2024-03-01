IIMA - IIM Ahmedabad
Advanced Digital Transformation (Part 3)
This course is part of Advanced Digital Transformation Specialization

Taught in English

Pankaj Setia

Instructor: Pankaj Setia

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

26 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn to understand and analyze the major technological trends and shocks that are driving digital transformation in your domain.

  • Learn the purposes that should guide digital transformation and avoid the ones that should not be the reasons to transform digitally.

  • Champion an advanced digital transformation initiative by mastering the existential purpose of organizing.

  • Learn to reason and identify business opportunities arising due to digital transformation.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

12 assignments

There are 5 modules in this course

In this Module, you will learn about the Existential Purpose of Digital Transformation. Specifically, the week will outline the relationship between digital transformation and existence. The existential purpose underlines the interplay between three elements: Life, Organization, and Digital Technologies. Using reductionism and re-constructivism, this module explains the neuroscientific basis for human existence. Specifically, the module underlines the idea of cognitive schema that pursues emotional goals. This explains the foundations for the instrumental purpose of digital transformation. Further, the notion of learning - and exploration and exploitation - is used to explain the foundations of the operational purpose of digital transformation.

What's included

13 videos12 readings3 assignments

In this module, you will learn about conceptualizing humans or life. There are many conceptualizations that drive world models in economics, artificial intelligence, politics, and so on. This week, I underline the need to conceptualize life as a Neuroscientific being. This conceptualization helps us understand what motivates us to adopt and develop Digital Technologies. I identify the pursuit of reward as an essential drive and reason why Bounded Rationality in humans limits our ability to realize this reward. Finally, we will learn about the notion of Externalized Computations as the core to understanding the Existential Purpose in Organizations. This is primarily because it drives Computational Freedom - the core drive that guides humans to adopt and develop new technologies.

What's included

10 videos7 readings3 assignments

Topics in this module explain the role of organization in enhancing our Computational Freedoms. Previously, bounded rationality is examined as capturing the cognitive constraints of human minds, underlining that digital technologies propel an organization of people that are computationally more free to think and act. Specifically, it helps the organization's purpose - countering disorder. Furthermore, a comparison is drawn between the Biological and Artificial Intelligence. This forms the basis for identifying organizations' existential purpose, as the creation of AI ecosystems. The module gives examples to explain how these ecosystems help enhance computational freedom through new-age digital organizations

What's included

9 videos6 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn about the managerial ways to enact a Digital Transformation. Specifically, you will get to think about related concepts that are essential for enacting the three specific purposes. I will discuss the scope of digital transformation, as well as ways to creatively destruct and conceptualize imaginative transformations. Also, you will learn about the disjoint and cohesive purposes of digital transformation. In the end, you will be familiarized with the strategies for mastering the enactment of the instrumental, operational, and existential purposes of digital transformation.

What's included

11 videos5 readings3 assignments

This Peer-Review Assignment aims to help you reflect upon the core concepts covered in the Advanced Digital Transformation (Part 3) course

What's included

1 peer review

Pankaj Setia
IIMA - IIM Ahmedabad
IIMA - IIM Ahmedabad

