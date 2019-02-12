About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Leading the Modern Day Business Specialization
Beginner Level

Some familiarity with business is helpful, but not required.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The underlying economics of innovation, technology, and market disruptions

  • The pros and cons of current digital technologies driving advancement

  • How to utilize BCG's digital transformation framework as a "how-to" for digitizing your organization

Skills you will gain

  • Technology Disruption
  • Digital Trends
  • Competitive Lifecycle
  • Digital Strategy
  • Strategic Management
Instructors

Offered by

University of Virginia

BCG

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

How Technology Changes Business

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 67 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Mechanics of Disruption

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 59 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Digital Trends Past and Future

5 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 144 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Your Path to Digital Transformation

4 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 161 min)

About the Leading the Modern Day Business Specialization

Leading the Modern Day Business

