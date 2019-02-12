Digital transformation is a hot topic--but what exactly is it and what does it mean for companies? In this course, developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, and led by top-ranked Darden faculty and Boston Consulting Group global management experts, we talk about digital transformation in two ways. First we discuss the pace of change and the imperative it creates for businesses. Next we provide the context for this transformation and what it takes to win in the digital age. Then we walk through BCG's proprietary framework, which helps you identify key areas to digitize, including strategy, core processes, and technology.
This course is part of the Leading the Modern Day Business Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Some familiarity with business is helpful, but not required.
What you will learn
The underlying economics of innovation, technology, and market disruptions
The pros and cons of current digital technologies driving advancement
How to utilize BCG's digital transformation framework as a "how-to" for digitizing your organization
Skills you will gain
- Technology Disruption
- Digital Trends
- Competitive Lifecycle
- Digital Strategy
- Strategic Management
Some familiarity with business is helpful, but not required.
Instructors
Amane DannouniManaging Director & Partner at Boston Consulting Group, Singapore
Offered by
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
BCG
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a global management consulting firm and the world’s leading advisor on business strategy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
How Technology Changes Business
The exponential rate at which technology is evolving creates an imperative for organizations to deconstruct their value chain to gain a competitive advantage. This week, we'll discuss three fundamental laws about how digital information can be processed, communicated, and stored. Then we'll look at how the exponential rate of technological change is driving changes in the industry. You'll also hear from the executive leadership of Pitney Bowes about their ongoing adaptation and transformation of their business.
The Mechanics of Disruption
Disruption is not new, and we can learn from the past how to thrive given the constant disruptions that are the hallmark of the digital age. This week, we will explore the foundations of digital transformation and the nature of the competitive life cycle. We will look at the underlying economics of innovation and technological change. Finally we will explore incumbency and the economics of innovation through the lens of digital transformation.
Digital Trends Past and Future
Change as a constant has never been truer than with digital transformations. This week we will look at the key drivers of digital transformation, opportunities they have already established and the challenges they bring. Then we will explore emerging trends and technologies, what is possible/likely in the future, and currently what we're seeing in practice.
Your Path to Digital Transformation
During Week 4 we tackle the "how" of digital transformation. We approach this challenge using BCG's proprietary framework, which provides a practical strategic model for moving from a legacy to a digitized business. We'll explain the framework's fundamental duality and the different enablers of digital transformation.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.76%
- 4 stars15.95%
- 3 stars1.55%
- 2 stars0.36%
- 1 star0.36%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Having heard of this term every single hour of working with a consultancy, finally feels great to have a structure in my mind to understand, adapt and explain what digital Transformation really is!
Very informative and clear. The quizzes also felt very practical aside from just theoretical. Interviews from various experts were really helpful in understanding real-world applications.
Thank you for tredemous efforts of all the trainers & professional who made this course possible. I enjoyed learning this course and will apply in my Digital Transoformation consultations.
The course material is fantastic and was delivered capably by the instructors. the interviews with the experts were value adds and provided good insights into the application of the concepts.
About the Leading the Modern Day Business Specialization
The modern day business is a dynamic enterprise, and leading it now needs a conglomerate of essential skills, ranging from design thinking and digital transformation, to product management and IT.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.