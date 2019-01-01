Sonja Rüger Sonja is a Project Leader in BCG’s Munich office. She is a core member of BCG’s Corporate Development and Enablement practice areas. At BCG Sonja has been working with multiple public and private companies across different industries in large transformation programs. She has advised clients across Europe in managing their portfolio, defining their growth strategies, and tackling new business opportunities. Due to her passion for start-ups Sonja has been advising established companies on what they can learn from start-ups and their way of leveraging latest technologies. She has been working with leaders of large cooperations on how to establish and maintain a start-up mindset when it comes to technology and digitization. During the last year, Sonja has been focusing on further driving BCG’s Enablement topic and supporting clients to build critical capabilities for sustainable success. Within this topic she has been focusing mainly on equipping clients with capabilities required to successfully manage a Digital Transformation and thrive in this era of digital disruption. Before joining BCG Sonja has worked for an IT start-up focusing on supply chain digitization in the machine building industry and was a start-up consultant as a leave of absence from BCG. Sonja holds a Master in Physics from the State University of New York, Albany, and a Master of Business Administration from RWTH Aachen, Germany.