Ching-Fong (CF) Ong is a Senior Partner and Managing Director in the Kuala Lumpur office of BCG. He leads the Technology Advantage Practice in South East Asia and BCG’s Digital Transformation Accelerator (DTA). With the DTA, Ching Fong helps clients transform into digital enterprises through strategic training and development of resources, extensive change programs, and delivery acceleration supported by digital talent. CF is also a client service partner. In that role, he specializes on Financial Institutions (FI) and Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) industries. He serves a wide range of clients in those industries on their game changing/transformation agenda, e.g. Digital Strategy, Digital Venture Build, Big Data Analytics and Digital Capabilities Build. He is passionate about all things related to digital technology, especially on how digital can be applied to create sustainable competitive advantage to companies, to bring change to industry and society at large. In 2004, CF was seconded to BCG's Amsterdam office for a year-and-a-half as part of BCG’s prestigious Global Ambassadorship Program. Prior to joining BCG, CF was a Consultant with Andersen Consulting (Accenture) where he led project teams in the execution of process reengineering and system integration initiatives. CF holds a Bachelor’s in Commerce with double majors in Accounting and Information System with merit from University of New South Wales, Australia. CF is also a Certified Practicing Accountant.