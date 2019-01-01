Amane is a Principal in BCG’s Singapore office and he is a core member of both the Strategy and the Technology Advantage practice areas. Since 2016, he is the leading Principal in BCG’s Digital Transformation Accelerator for Asia Pacific. Amane started his consulting career in Paris, advising public and private sector in both Europe and Africa. He has helped government leaders shape their industrial policies and plan socio-economic reforms. He has also worked extensively with major industry players (among others, in Telecommunications, Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods) to design their growth strategies, and drive large-scale transformations anticipating structural shifts in regulation, technology, consumer preferences, etc. Amane has developed a passion for tackling those market disruptions. He has seen how technology had invalidated established business models across multiple industries, but has also been at the heart of how greater economic and social value can be unleashed by developing the right set of digital enablers (big data & analytics platforms, digital products and distribution, agile ways of working...). In the last few years, Amane has been working with a number of Asian Telecommunication companies on front-end (new growth models, commercial effectiveness) and back-end topics (network optimization, agile organization design). Last year, he has supported an Asian government to write its national digital roadmap, covering a large spectrum of interventions, from infrastructure expansion to industry support and talent enablement. Amane has a Masters in Engineering from Ecole Centrale Paris, where he has later become a Development & Leadership workshop facilitator. Before joining BCG, he has worked in JPMorgan, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Accenture.