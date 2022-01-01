About this Specialization

8,018 recent views
The modern day business is a dynamic enterprise, and leading it now needs a conglomerate of essential skills, ranging from design thinking and digital transformation, to product management and IT. This specialization covers these essential skills and concepts, and what they mean for companies and businesses. It starts with digital transformation, developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, and led by top-ranked Darden faculty and Boston Consulting Group global management experts. It then introduces design thinking, which provides you with the tools to become an innovative thinker and uncover creative opportunities at every level in every kind of organization. The specialization then switches gears into what it takes to become a product person in today’s digital age, which is a different game relative to what product management used to be. Finally, since now more than ever, companies are investing heavily in IT, the last part of this specialization will cover major challenges within corporate IT, and how to address them with the disciplined use of design thinking.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Digital Transformation

Course 2

Course 2

Design Thinking for Innovation

Course 3

Course 3

Digital Product Management: Modern Fundamentals

Course 4

Course 4

Customer-Centric IT Strategy

