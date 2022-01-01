- Marketing
- Business Strategy
- Leadership And Management
- Storytelling
- Innovation
- Technology Disruption
- Digital Trends
- Competitive Lifecycle
- Digital Strategy
- Strategic Management
- Strategic Thinking
- Design Thinking
What you will learn
How to utilize BCG's digital transformation framework as a "how-to" for digitizing your organization
What design thinking is and when to use it
Instrument relevant, actionable analytics into your product program
How to take the many ideas you generate and determine which ones are likely to produce specific, desired outcomes
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will go from utilizing the BCG digital transformation framework, to create the actionable focus to successfully manage your product to rapidly prototyping strategically-aligned processes for implementation within your IT infrastructure. Specifically, you will learn how to iteratively prototype and test solutions to make sure not just that they don’t break, but that they deliver superior outcomes, as well as step through customer discovery, idea testing/validation, early development, and business model design.
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Digital Transformation
Digital transformation is a hot topic--but what exactly is it and what does it mean for companies? In this course, developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, and led by top-ranked Darden faculty and Boston Consulting Group global management experts, we talk about digital transformation in two ways. First we discuss the pace of change and the imperative it creates for businesses. Next we provide the context for this transformation and what it takes to win in the digital age. Then we walk through BCG's proprietary framework, which helps you identify key areas to digitize, including strategy, core processes, and technology.
Design Thinking for Innovation
Today innovation is everyone's business. Whether you are a manager in a global corporation, an entrepreneur starting up, in a government role, or a teacher in an elementary school, everyone is expected to get lean – to do better with less. And that is why we all need design thinking. At every level in every kind of organization, design thinking provides the tools you need to become an innovative thinker and uncover creative opportunities that are there – you're just not seeing them yet.
Digital Product Management: Modern Fundamentals
Not so long ago, the job of product manager was about assessing market data, creating requirements, and managing the hand-off to sales/marketing. Maybe you’d talk to a customer somewhere in there and they’d tell you what features they wanted. But companies that manage product that way are dying.
Customer-Centric IT Strategy
Now more than ever, corporations are investing heavily in IT. The quality of these investments affect the daily work of millions, yet it’s not uncommon to see industry surveys where the failure rates for IT projects is over 50%. It’s possible to do better and it’s possible to do so consistently. In this two-week course, we’ll step through major challenges within corporate IT and how to address them with the disciplined use of design thinking, Lean Startup, and agile as a team framework.
Instructors
Amane DannouniManaging Director & Partner at Boston Consulting Group, Singapore
Ching Fong OngSenior Partner and Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group
Jeanne M. LiedtkaUnited Technologies Corporation Professor of Business Administration
Offered by
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
BCG
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a global management consulting firm and the world’s leading advisor on business strategy.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.