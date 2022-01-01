Macquarie University
Storytelling is art of creating narratives that enable the communication of meaning between two people. Compared to sharing information in a non-narrative way, stories can establish an interpersonal connection by allowing us to make sense of the world together. In the business world, the ability of stories to make a memorable and lasting impression can be a powerful tool in a variety of contexts.
Telling stories is an important leadership skill for high-level managers to inspire, teach, and influence their team members. For example, CEOs can use storytelling in change management situations to help employees adjust to shifts in company systems, structures, and job roles. In the startup context, entrepreneurs use storytelling to pitch their company to potential investors, awakening their imagination to encourage their support of an innovative idea.
Storytelling is also an essential ingredient of any effective marketing strategy. Vivid imagery and persuasive narratives have always been a hallmark of great advertising, and engaging storytelling has become even more essential to standing out in the content-rich online era. Today’s viral marketing landscape especially rewards the exciting, curiosity-inducing stories that generate buzz on social networks.
Any role that requires communication and connection will benefit from storytelling skills. For example, public relations specialists must shape media narratives to enhance the image of their clients. Fundraising managers who coordinate campaigns rely on compelling stories to bring in donations for their organizations. And social media specialists and digital marketers use short-form storytelling to expand the reach of their brand through online channels.
Experienced specialists in these areas may go on to become advertising, promotion, and marketing managers in charge of overseeing the teams responsible for executing these storytelling strategies. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, they have a median pay of $135,900 per year and usually have a bachelor’s degree. These jobs are expected to grow by eight percent over the next ten years, which is faster than the national average.
Yes. Coursera offers online courses and Specializations on storytelling topics geared towards a wide variety of contexts, including leadership communication, digital storytelling, and viral marketing. These courses are delivered by top-ranked institutions around the world, including Macquarie University, Northwestern University, and the University of Pennsylvania, so you’ll learn to craft compelling narratives from leaders in their fields.
Furthermore, with remote classes online and a flexible schedule, you can learn these skills at a lower cost than on-campus alternatives without disrupting your current work or family life.
The skills and experience that you need to already have before starting to learn storytelling may simply be a sense of adventure, a love of people, and a desire to share experiences with others. We all tell stories, but having the skills and experience to tell stories in a public setting or a business environment may become more difficult for some people. When you tell stories, it’s worth it to have good organization, as the preceding part of your story should lead naturally into the next part. You might want to have experience in public speaking for speeches or presentations, as these can help you to understand the art and science of storytelling in front of audiences.
The kind of people best suited for roles in storytelling might include good speakers, those who have self-confidence, and people who have an understanding of leading people into a scene. Since a storyteller could be a leader in sharing information, the type of person best suited for storytelling might be someone who excels at social media work and understands how to draw followers. When you can tell a great story, you capture people’s attention, and that is a crucial skill to have in our attention culture.
You may know if learning storytelling is right for you if you like to tell personal stories, enjoy evoking a reaction, are an avid reader, or have a desire for change. If you love to use words and visual ideas in your communications, becoming skilled in storytelling for business could be an excellent career move for you. Many people who are good presenters and good storytellers didn’t get to be there overnight. They practiced and tried different methods.