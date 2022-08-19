About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Management Consulting Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to write efective proposals? How to "sell without selling?" What is the pyramid principle? What are consulting frameworks? How to present well?

Skills you will gain

  • Management Consulting
  • Presentation
  • PowerPoint
  • Consulting
  • executive presence
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Consulting Proposals and Statements of Work

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

29 minutes to complete

Storytelling and Storyboarding

29 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 29 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Pyramid Principle and Storytelling Frameworks

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Good (and Bad) Data Visualization

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Management Consulting Specialization

Management Consulting

