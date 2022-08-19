Learner Reviews & Feedback for Consulting Presentations and Storytelling by Emory University
About the Course
This is the #5 course in the specialization on management consulting. In the previous 4 courses, we’ve learned how consultants break down problems with tools and logical thinking. Now, it’s time to bring all the parts together into consulting-quality presentations and deliverables. Every consulting project is different, and yet, the final presentation will have many of the same elements:
• Clear alignment among the stakeholders on the project goals
• Understanding on the consulting approach, assumptions, and decisions
• Thoughtful progression of ideas that “brings the audience along”
• Well-constructed PowerPoint slides (or excel model) which tell a clear story
• Impactful use of graphs, tables, data visualization
• Persuasive and authoritative delivery style...