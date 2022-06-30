About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Management Consulting Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to break down problems? How to use hypotheses? How to request data? How to clean data? How to use a DMAIC process improvement framework?

Skills you will gain

  • Management Consulting
  • Problem Solving
  • Data Analysis
  • Consulting
  • Lean Six Sigma
Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Problem Definition and Scoping

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Frameworks and Logical Structuring

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Hypothesis-Based Consulting

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Consultants Love Data

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Management Consulting Specialization

Management Consulting

