Chevron Left
Back to Consulting Approach to Problem Solving

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Consulting Approach to Problem Solving by Emory University

About the Course

This is the #3 course in the specialization on management consulting. Management consultants excel at solving difficult and complex business problems. How do they do this? Shouldn’t clients know more about their situation than external consultants? Consultants are trained to systematically break down problems into logical pieces, then aggressively pursue answers with data: • Think about the problem broadly; strategy, operations, people, technology • Define the problem clearly; articulate “what does success look like?” • Break the problem into “buckets” so it is easy to understand • Use hypotheses to “guess” your way to the potential answer(s) • Find and clean up messy data; convert the data into useful recommendations...
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder