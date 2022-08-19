About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Management Consulting Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to get smart quickly on a new topic? What is industry analysis? How to benchmark companies? How to make great excel models?

Skills you will gain

  • Management Consulting
  • Benchmarking
  • Business Strategy
  • Consulting
  • Industry Analysis
Course 4 of 5 in the
Management Consulting Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Work Smart and Quickly with Internet Research

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 70 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Understand Industry Supply Chain Dynamics

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Create Data Through Surveys and Observations

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Use Benchmarks as a Starting Point

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Management Consulting Specialization

Management Consulting

