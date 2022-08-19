Learner Reviews & Feedback for Consulting Tools and Tips by Emory University
About the Course
This is the #4 course in the specialization on management consulting.
Management consultants are quick learners. When you first join a generalist consulting firm, you are expected to learn core consulting skills and will likely be staffed on projects across industry and functions. You might be on a chemicals pricing project, then a retail cost-reduction project. It’s critical that you learn “how to get smart quickly” and ask smart questions. At the same time, you should develop an armory of tools to create data through client interviews, surveys, benchmarking, and observations....