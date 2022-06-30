About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Management Consulting Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • What do management consultants do? What are some of the tools and skills that I can apply to my work? Why is problem solving a super-power?

Skills you will gain

  • Business Case
  • Business Analytics
  • Management Consulting
  • Problem Solving
  • Consulting
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Management Consulting Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

26 minutes to complete

Management Consulting 101

26 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

What Do Consultants Do?

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Supercharging Your Career

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Consulting Skills and Tools

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading

About the Management Consulting Specialization

Management Consulting

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder