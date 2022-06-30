Management consultants are paid well because they help executives to break down complex problems, make difficult decisions, and implement lasting change. Consultants know how to work smart and fast.
What do management consultants do? What are some of the tools and skills that I can apply to my work? Why is problem solving a super-power?
Emory University
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Management Consulting 101
Management consulting is an exciting industry and a wonderful career path for smart, curious, and diligent professionals. Consultants help executives to break down problems, make difficult decisions, and create change.
What Do Consultants Do?
Globally, there are more than 1 million people who describe themselves as consultants. They work in all industries (telecommunications, oil and gas, financial services) and all functions (marketing, operations, finance). So what exactly do these highly-paid professional do?
Supercharging Your Career
I have 15+ years experience as a management consultant. After working at Deloitte Consulting and Philips Healthcare consulting, now teach at Emory University and also train new consultants. There are many reasons you might want to join a consulting firm and gain these skills.
Consulting Skills and Tools
Consultants have a toolbox of skills, methodologies, and tips to help them work smart. Yes, they vary by consulting firm, industry, and professional preference. This specialization will focus on the top 30 that you definitely need to know, starting with "client interviewing" skills.
About the Management Consulting Specialization
This covers all the consulting basics. Why do clients hire consultants? What are the top 10 superpowers that consultants have? How do you get a consulting job? How do you break-down problems? Why do consultants love data? How do consultants get smart quickly? How can you persade others with your thinking, analysis, presentations, and words?
