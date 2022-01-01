Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Management Consulting by Emory University
About the Course
Management consultants are paid well because they help executives to break down complex problems, make difficult decisions, and implement lasting change. Consultants know how to work smart and fast.
Companies like McKinsey, Bain, BCG, Deloitte, EY, PWC, KPMG, and Accenture have trained thousands of consultants on useful skills, tools, methodologies. Taught by an ex-consultant from Deloitte, John Kim will give you a quick introduction to management consulting:
• What do management consultants do?
• What are the benefits of a consulting career?
• How can you learn these consulting skills?
• Why do clients hire management consultants?
• What is an example of a consulting skill?
This is the first course in the specialization on management consulting....