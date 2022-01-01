- Management Consulting
Management Consulting Specialization
Management Consultant Careers Skills Tools. Work like a management consultant: smarter, and faster
What you will learn
What do management consultants do? What are some of the tools and skills that I can apply to my work? Why is problem solving a super-power?
What are consulting firms looking for ? What do consulting projects look like? How should I network with firms? What is the key to case interviews?
How to break down problems? How to use hypotheses? How to request data? How to clean data? How to use a DMAIC process improvement framework?
How to get smart quickly on a new topic? What is industry analysis? How to benchmark companies? How to make great excel models?
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
You will be a consultant-in-training who needs to apply what you're learning to the assignments included in each course. It will help you think and act like a management consultant at your work and when recruiting for a consulting job. In addition to practicing with some consultant tools shared in the courses, other assignments will help prepare you for getting the job.
2+ years of work experience will help you understand the challenges of projects and client service.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Management Consulting
Management consultants are paid well because they help executives to break down complex problems, make difficult decisions, and implement lasting change. Consultants know how to work smart and fast.
Getting a Consulting Job
This is the #2 course in the specialization on management consulting.
Consulting Approach to Problem Solving
This is the #3 course in the specialization on management consulting.
Consulting Tools and Tips
This is the #4 course in the specialization on management consulting.
Emory University
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
