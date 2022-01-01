Meta
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Brand Management, Budget Management, Business Communication, Communication, Computer Networking, Data Analysis, Database Administration, Databases, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, Finance, Influencing, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Marketing, Measurement, Media Market, Network Security, Probability & Statistics, Public Relations, Research and Design, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Social Media, Social Media Marketing, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software Testing, Writing
4.8
(10.1k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Back-End Web Development, Big Data, Brand Management, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Networking, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Success, Data Analysis, Data Management, Digital Marketing, E-Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Analysis, Leadership and Management, Market Analysis, Market Research, Marketing, Networking Hardware, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Strategy and Operations, Web Development
4.8
(359 reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Digital Marketing Institute
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Brand Management, Business Psychology, Communication, Culture, Design and Product, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Influencing, Leadership and Management, LinkedIn, Market Analysis, Marketing, Planning, Product Design, Project Management, Public Relations, Sales, Social Media, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Design, Web Development
4.5
(108 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Meta
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Advertising, Advertising Sales, Algebra, Algorithms, Analysis, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Big Data, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Visualization, Digital Marketing, Econometrics, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, Finance, Forecasting, General Statistics, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Market Analysis, Market Research, Marketing, Mathematics, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, Operating Systems, Probability & Statistics, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Regression, Research and Design, Sales, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software Testing, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Programming, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, System Security, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(775 reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Digital Marketing Institute
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Leadership and Management, Digital Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Entrepreneurship, Supply Chain and Logistics, Influencing, Brand Management, Social Media, Planning, Communication, Sales
4.7
(79 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Strong written and oral communication skills are needed for learning social media marketing. It can also help to have good computer skills and to be comfortable posting on social media sites using either a personal computer or an app on your mobile device. Interpersonal skills can be helpful if you work as part of a marketing team, to communicate with your employer and teammates. It can also help if you’re creative and have good organizational skills.
People who enjoy creating interesting and informative material can be among the best suited for roles in social media marketing. This can be in a variety of content formats, such as written material, photos, and video posts. This type of marketing can also be a career path that’s a comfortable fit for a person who tends to be outgoing and friendly. People who are analytical and highly organized can do well in the management of social media marketing campaigns.
Social media influencers, content writers, and vloggers are some common career paths in social media marketing. These tend to be the base-level jobs in this industry, with hands-on tasks and direct interaction with a personal audience. Higher-level jobs in this industry can include social media marketing managers, marketing plan coordinators, and social media analysts. Public relations managers and online community managers can also sometimes be employed in the social media marketing field.
Some topics you can study that are related to social media marketing include consumer psychology, viral marketing, and digital marketing. Search engine optimization, or SEO, can also be a useful topic to study in this field. Personal branding and e-marketing are related to some aspects of social media marketing, and marketing strategy may be thought of as a broader field that includes social media marketing.
Some types of places that typically hire people who have a social media marketing background include retail facilities, manufacturing companies, and marketing agencies. Social media marketers may also be hired by educational facilities, publishing companies, and entertainment venues. Any organization that interacts with the public can be a potential employer for people with skills in this area of the marketing field.