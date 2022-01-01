About this Professional Certificate

Whether you’ve been tinkering with social media platforms for your business already or are completely new to the field of digital marketing, you’ve come to the right place. This six-course program, developed by digital marketing experts at Aptly together with Meta marketers, includes an industry-relevant curriculum designed to prepare you for an entry-level role in social media marketing. After an introduction to digital marketing and major social media platforms, you’ll learn to establish an online presence, create posts, build a following, and manage your social media accounts. You’ll develop skills in creating and managing advertising campaigns in social media and learn to evaluate the results of your marketing efforts. Upon successful completion of the program, you’ll earn both the Coursera and the Meta Digital Marketing Associate Certification, proving your skills in social media marketing and in the use of Meta Ads Manager. Once you earn your Meta Certification, you’ll get exclusive access to the new Meta Career Programs Job Board—a job search platform that connects Meta Certified professionals with 200+ top employers who have committed to sourcing talent through its certification programs. We’ll provide you with the link once you’ve completed all the courses and passed the exam. The Professional Certificate is now ACE® recommended. You can learn more here. This specialization is also offered in Arabic, Portuguese, and Spanish.
There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Introduction to Social Media Marketing

Social Media Management

Fundamentals of Social Media Advertising

Advertising with Meta

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

