Meta Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate
Launch your career in social media marketing. Build job-ready skills and credentials to go from beginner to job ready in about 5 months. No degree or prior experience required.
Offered By
What you will learn
Create and analyze an effective advertising campaign for your target audience
Create a creative brief that includes the assets for your paid ad
Create, edit, and troubleshoot ads in Meta Ads Manager
Establish and manage a social media presence
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the program, you’ll get to practice your new skills through hands-on projects. Our projects offer an opportunity to apply social media marketing skills practically. From establishing your business goals and brand to creating and evaluating an ad campaign in Meta Ads Manager, you’ll work directly within social media platforms to create engaging and relevant content, discover the ins and outs of each social media platform, practice analyzing metrics, and more. Your results will include a portfolio you can share with a future employer or use at your own business.
No degree or prior experience required. Enthusiasm for social media and basic internet navigation skills are required as well as a Meta account.
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Introduction to Social Media Marketing
This course lays the foundation of social media marketing. You’ll learn what social media marketing entails, including the history and the different social media channels that exist. You’ll learn how to select a social media channel that fits your needs, set goals and success metrics, and determine who your target audience is.
Social Media Management
This course equips you with critical content creation and management skills. You’ll learn how to create effective social media posts and how to create a strong brand to help you build a social media presence. You’ll also learn how to establish an ongoing process to manage your content. This includes setting up a content calendar, managing and moderating your posts, analyzing data for insights and iteration, and how to increase post effectiveness. You will end the course with real-world application of your skills through a content management project.
Fundamentals of Social Media Advertising
This course takes a deep dive into paid advertising on social media. Learn how to start advertising on platforms like Facebook and Instagram by developing effective ads. Learn how to work with design teams by capturing the essence of your ad campaign in a creative brief, and understand how privacy policies may affect your ads. Complete the course with a project where you will produce a creative brief with assets you would deliver to a design team for your ad campaign. You’ll also create your first social media ad.
Advertising with Meta
This course will establish you as an expert in Meta Ads Manager. Learn how to structure campaigns in Ads Manager by selecting ad objectives, target audience, budget, and placement that fit your unique goals. Learn to create and manage ads across Facebook and Instagram and evaluate and optimize the results of your Ads Manager campaigns. You will end the course by creating an actual ad campaign in Ads Manager to expand not only your knowledge, but your social media marketing portfolio.
Offered by
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
