Marketing

Marketing courses teach strategies for influencing customer behavior throughout the customer lifecycle. Learn fundamentals like creating a marketing strategy, brand building, advertising and budget allocation, and leveraging digital and social media channels to reach your business goals....

Leadership and Management

Finance

Entrepreneurship

Business Essentials

Business Strategy

Earn Your Degree

Fundação Instituto de Administração

100% ONLINE
University of North Texas

100% ONLINE
O.P. Jindal Global University

100% ONLINE
You are Currently on slide 1

Brand Management

Influencer Marketing Strategy
Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
You are Currently on slide 1

Learn from Digital Marketing Experts

Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce
Google
International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth
Yonsei University
Digital Marketing
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
You are Currently on slide 1

Most Popular Marketing Courses

Digital Marketing
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Graphic Design
California Institute of the Arts
Marketing in a Digital World
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Introduction to Marketing
University of Pennsylvania
You are Currently on slide 1

Explore MasterTrack® Certificates

Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

100% ONLINE
You are Currently on slide 1

Most Popular Certificates in Marketing

Digital Marketing
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Graphic Design
California Institute of the Arts
Social Media Marketing
Northwestern University
Meta Social Media Marketing
Meta
You are Currently on slide 1

Top Rated Marketing Courses

You are Currently on slide 1

Skills for Sales Teams

Account Management & Sales Force Design
West Virginia University
You are Currently on slide 1

Frequently Asked Questions about Marketing

This FAQ content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder