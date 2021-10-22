About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Creating Business Value with Data and Looker Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use dimensions, measures, filters, and pivots to analyze and visualize data

  • Create advanced metrics instantaneously with table calculations

  • Create and share visualizations using Looks and dashboards

  • Utilize folders and boards in Looker to manage and organize content

Course 2 of 3 in the
Creating Business Value with Data and Looker Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

13 minutes to complete

Introduction to the Course

13 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings
23 minutes to complete

Introduction to Looker

23 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min)
2 hours to complete

Core Analytics Concepts

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Table Calculations

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 26 min)
29 minutes to complete

Looks and Dashboards

29 minutes to complete
8 videos (Total 23 min)
16 minutes to complete

Content Management

16 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min)
1 minute to complete

Course Summary

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)

About the Creating Business Value with Data and Looker Specialization

Creating Business Value with Data and Looker

