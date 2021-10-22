In this course, you learn how to do the kind of data exploration and analysis in Looker that would formerly be done primarily by SQL developers or analysts. Upon completion of this course, you will be able to leverage Looker's modern analytics platform to find and explore relevant content in your organization’s Looker instance, ask questions of your data, create new metrics as needed, and build and share visualizations and dashboards to facilitate data-driven decision making.
This course is part of the Creating Business Value with Data and Looker Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Use dimensions, measures, filters, and pivots to analyze and visualize data
Create advanced metrics instantaneously with table calculations
Create and share visualizations using Looks and dashboards
Utilize folders and boards in Looker to manage and organize content
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the Course
This module introduces the course on Looker for business users and data analysts.
Introduction to Looker
This module provides an overview of the Looker user interface and its key components for data explorers.
Core Analytics Concepts
This module reviews the four core analytical concepts for analyzing and visualizing data in Looker.
Table Calculations
This module reviews how business users and data analysts can use table calculations in Looker to instantenously create new metrics.
Looks and Dashboards
This module covers how to use Looks and dashboards to share visualizations and results with others.
Content Management
This module reviews how to manage and organize Looker content using folders and boards, so that content is easily discoverable and accessible by others.
Course Summary
This module provides a summary of the topics covered in this course.
Reviews
- 5 stars77.57%
- 4 stars18.69%
- 3 stars1.86%
- 1 star1.86%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ANALYZING AND VISUALIZING DATA IN LOOKER
Very easy was completed in two days. I don't expect much else because the platform itself is very easy. Would love high level examples of analysis
Informative and descriptive of all the functions that can be performed
Clear and lightweight intro to core analysis and visualization features in Looker.
Good overview of Looker from the perspective of a business consumer and report builder (This course does not cover the administration or data modelling side of things in the background)
About the Creating Business Value with Data and Looker Specialization
This series of courses introduces data in the cloud and Looker to someone who would like to become a Looker Developer. It includes the background on how data is managed in the cloud and how it can be used to create value for an organization. You will then learn the skills you need as a Looker Developer to use the Looker Modeling Language (LookML) to empower your organization to conduct self-serve data exploration, analysis and visualization.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.