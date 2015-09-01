About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the role of data in digital transformation and the importance of a data-driven culture.

  • Identify common Google Cloud solutions for data management

  • Identify common Google Cloud solution for smart analytics

  • Identify Google Cloud’s solutions for Machine Learning and AI

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction

Module 1: The Value of Data

Module 2: Data Consolidation and Analytics

Module 3: Innovation with Machine Learning

Summary

