The Cloud Digital Leader training consists of a course series designed to give you foundational knowledge about cloud technology and data. This training also offers an overview of Google Cloud products and services that enable organizations’ digital transformation. This training will empower you and your team(s) to contribute to cloud-related business initiatives across your organization. This training builds knowledge in these areas: General cloud knowledge General Google Cloud knowledge Google Cloud products and services Digital transformation, data, and AI/ML Modernizing company IT infrastructure and applications
There are 4 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Introduction to Digital Transformation with Google Cloud

Innovating with Data and Google Cloud

Infrastructure and Application Modernization with Google Cloud

Understanding Google Cloud Security and Operations

