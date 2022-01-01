This specialization is job role agnostic. Individuals or teams interested in learning about cloud technology and data can take this training.
Google Cloud Digital Leader Training Professional Certificate
Gain foundational literacy in cloud & digital transformation. Increase your cloud confidence so you can speak with colleagues in technical cloud roles and contribute to informed cloud-related business decisions.
Offered By
What you will learn
Recall fundamental cloud terminology.
Identify Google Cloud products and solutions that support digital transformation.
Explain how cloud technology and data can be leveraged to innovate within organizations.
Identify key change patterns and Google Cloud products for infrastructure and application modernization.
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Students will have an opportunity to validate their knowledge gained throughout each of the courses with practice and graded assessments at the end of each module and for each course. Practice and graded assessments are used to validate and demonstrate learning outcomes.
There are 4 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Introduction to Digital Transformation with Google Cloud
What is cloud technology or data science? More importantly, what can it do for you, your team, and your business?
Innovating with Data and Google Cloud
Cloud technology on its own only provides a fraction of the true value to a business; When combined with data–lots and lots of it–it has the power to truly unlock value and create new experiences for customers.
Infrastructure and Application Modernization with Google Cloud
Many traditional enterprises use legacy systems and applications that often struggle to achieve the scale and speed needed to meet modern customer expectations. Business leaders and IT decision makers constantly have to choose between maintenance of legacy systems and investing in innovative new products and services.
Understanding Google Cloud Security and Operations
This course examines cost management, security, and operations in the cloud. First, it explores how businesses can choose to maintain some or none of their own infrastructure by purchasing IT services from a cloud provider. Next, it explains how the responsibility of data security is shared between the cloud provider and the business, and explores the defense-in-depth security built into Google Cloud. Finally, it covers how IT teams and business leaders need to rethink IT resource management in the cloud and how Google Cloud resource monitoring tools can help them to maintain control and visibility over their cloud environment.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
