Choose the Data Governance CoursesThat Aligns Best With Your Educational Goals
University of California, Davis
Skills you'll gain: Data Analysis, Data Management, Clinical Data Management, Data Model
Skills you'll gain: Data Engineering, Data Management, Extract, Transform, Load, Databases, Network Security, Big Data, Data Warehousing, Leadership and Management, SQL, Data Science, NoSQL
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Data Analysis, Applied Machine Learning, Business Transformation, Decision Making, Human Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Regulations and Compliance, Strategy
Macquarie University
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Communication, Business Psychology, Strategy and Operations, Change Management, Conflict Management, Influencing, Organizational Development, Risk Management, Marketing, Negotiation, Sales, Critical Thinking, Decision Making, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Probability & Statistics, Business Communication, Employee Relations, C++ Programming, People Management, Regulations and Compliance, Tensorflow, Storytelling
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Data Analysis, Algorithms, Human Learning, Leadership and Management, Business Analysis, Decision Making, Human Resources, People Management, People Analysis, Artificial Neural Networks, Deep Learning, Business Transformation, Customer Analysis, Finance, Financial Accounting, Marketing, Probability & Statistics, Regulations and Compliance, Statistical Machine Learning, Strategy, User Experience, Big Data
Microsoft
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Computer Architecture, Data Management, Leadership and Management, Microsoft Azure, Network Security, Operating Systems, System Security
Tableau Learning Partner
Skills you'll gain: Data Architecture, Data Management, Leadership and Management
- Status: Free
University of Copenhagen
Skills you'll gain: Data Analysis, Data Management, Algorithms, Customer Analysis, Data Mining, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Media Strategy & Planning, People Analysis, Culture
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular data governance courses
- Fundamentals of Data Governance: Edureka
- Data Governance with Databricks: Board Infinity
- Healthcare Data Quality and Governance: University of California, Davis
- Introduction to Data Engineering: IBM
- Digital Governance: Erasmus University Rotterdam
- Data and Urban Governance: Sciences Po
- AI Strategy and Governance: University of Pennsylvania
- Influencing: Storytelling, Change Management and Governance: Macquarie University
- AI For Business: University of Pennsylvania
- Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst: Microsoft