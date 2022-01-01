About this Specialization

Data engineering is one of the fastest-growing tech occupations, where the demand for skilled data engineers far outweighs the supply. The goal of data engineering is to make quality data available for fact-finding and data-driven decision making. This Specialization from IBM will help anyone interested in pursuing a career in data engineering by teaching fundamental skills to get started in this field. No prior data engineering experience is required to succeed in this Specialization. The Specialization consists of 5 self-paced online courses covering skills required for data engineering, including the data engineering ecosystem and lifecycle, Python, SQL, and Relational Databases. You will learn these data engineering prerequisites through engaging videos and hands-on practice using real tools and real-world databases. You'll develop your understanding of data engineering, gain skills that can be applied directly to a data career, and build the foundation of your data engineering career. Upon successfully completing these courses, you will have the practical knowledge and experience to delve deeper into data engineering and work on more advanced data engineering projects.
Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Data Engineering

4.8
stars
764 ratings
174 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Python for Data Science, AI & Development

4.6
stars
26,333 ratings
4,410 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Python Project for Data Engineering

4.6
stars
210 ratings
39 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Introduction to Relational Databases (RDBMS)

4.6
stars
143 ratings
24 reviews

IBM

