Database management is the organization and storage of data so that it can be accessed, maintained, and updated by personnel in an organization. A database management system (DBMS) is the software used to create and administer the database where the data is stored. Database management is important because it enables organizations to use data to fulfill customer needs, support business operations, and provide valuable insights for management.
A relational database management system (RDBMS) can satisfy the database needs of most organizations. Relational databases allow for multiple tables of information to be “related” or connected to each other in an organized and useful way. These databases are created and queried using structured query language (SQL) and form the backbone of operations for banks, airlines, and retailers alike.
Database management can also enable business intelligence applications, which can help organizations better understand their business and guide decision-making. These applications may require the creation of large data warehouses and exploratory data analysis made possible with software platforms such as MySQL.
A database administrator (DBA) manages an organization’s data so that it is accessible to all who need it, as well as keeping it secure from unauthorized access. In addition to database design and cybersecurity, they ensure that the relationships between data remain relevant and that the databases operate efficiently and without errors. As an organization grows, DBAs are also responsible for merging databases, managing the incorporation of new data, and maintaining backups to prevent data loss.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, DBAs have a median salary of $93,750 per year. Job growth in this field is expected to be faster than average for all occupations due to the increasing amount of data that needs to be managed, as well as the growth of cloud-based database management systems.
Yes! Coursera offers a wide range of online courses and Specializations in data science including database management and associated topics like SQL, data warehousing, and cybersecurity. With courses presented by top-ranked institutions and organizations like University of California Davis, the University of Colorado, and IBM, you won’t have to sacrifice the quality of your education for the opportunity to learn online.
Coursera also enables you to take courses that award professional certificates, including IBM Data Science, IBM Cybersecurity Analyst, and Cloud Engineering with Google Cloud. And, with Coursera’s new Guided Projects platform, you can build relational database and SQL skills by completing hands-on tutorials presented by expert instructors.
It's important to develop strong critical thinking, communication, troubleshooting, and analytical skills before starting to learn database management since these are critical skills to have in order to succeed in the field. Creative problem-solving and organizational skills are also important. Experience working within a multidisciplinary team is good preparation for learning database management. Working towards a bachelor's degree in computer science or closely related skills is also essential. It's also important to be familiar with SQL and have experience using Excel spreadsheets.
People who are well organized, proactive, and good at multitasking are typically well suited for roles in database management. Managing databases requires being responsible for organizing large amounts of data, which are continuously changing. Taking a proactive approach to responsibilities instead of a reactive approach helps tremendously in these roles to minimize problems that can occur in this field. People who are skilled at effectively managing and using information, seeing patterns in data, and creating short- and long-term plans to complete a project may also be well suited for roles in database management.
If you have a keen interest in technology and software and would like to work in the finance, marketing, or information technology fields, learning database management may be right for you. Those looking for a career field that is likely to continue experiencing job growth well into the future may also find that learning database management is a good move for them. If you enjoy following routines and set procedures, working with data and details more than with ideas, and starting up and carrying out projects, learning database management might be right for you.