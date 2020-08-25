Introduction to Relational Database and SQL
1,584 ratings
28,968 already enrolled
Understand tables, the fundamental units in a relational database
Write basic SQL statements to query and maintain relational database
1,584 ratings
28,968 already enrolled
Understand tables, the fundamental units in a relational database
Write basic SQL statements to query and maintain relational database
In this guided project, you will get hands-on experience working with a relational database using MySQL Workbench from Oracle. The basic knowledge you learn will allow you to work with any other relational database. At the end of this project, you will be able to create a billing report and a club member roster.
Data Science
Database (DBMS)
Relational Database
MySQL
SQL
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Know what tables are and write basic SELECT statements
Use wildcard characters for pattern matching, and sort query results
Add data to a database with INSERT statements
Delete data from a database with DELETE statements
Join tables together to produce meaningful reports
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MGSep 11, 2020
The course was too short. I would like to see more information on why to use certain functions in SQL. For a short course, the information was decent. My learning must continue with another course.
by DAAug 25, 2020
The introductory SQL statements were easy to understand and the concepts were adequately explained. However, this course would have been better if more introductory SQL material had been included.
by JTNov 6, 2020
It was a good overview of very beginner learning. It would have been good to have a few more examples to try on your own; say 3 or 4 instead of 1 for each section.
by SCJan 13, 2021
Great basis SQL course and very clear. Highly recommend it for anyone who wants to learn basic SQL and relational database.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.