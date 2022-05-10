About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 7 in the
Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define the fields of digital marketing and e-commerce

  • Describe the job responsibilities of an entry-level digital marketer and e-commerce specialist

  • Explain the concept of a marketing funnel

  • Understand the elements and goals of a digital marketing and e-commerce strategy

Skills you will gain

  • Marketing
  • Customer loyalty
  • E-Commerce
  • Marketing Analytics
  • Customer Outreach
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to foundations of digital marketing and e-commerce

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 47 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

The customer journey and the marketing funnel

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 44 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Digital marketing and e-commerce strategy

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 41 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Measure performance success

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 28 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes

