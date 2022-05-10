This is the first of seven courses in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate, which will equip you with the skills you need to apply to entry-level roles in these fields. People who work in digital marketing and e-commerce help their organizations attract new customers, engage customers through various digital channels, and drive transactions like purchases and customer loyalty. In this course, you’ll explore entry-level jobs in digital marketing and e-commerce and identify the roles and functions that those jobs play within an organization. You’ll also learn about the marketing funnel and how it shapes the customer journey.
Define the fields of digital marketing and e-commerce
Describe the job responsibilities of an entry-level digital marketer and e-commerce specialist
Explain the concept of a marketing funnel
Understand the elements and goals of a digital marketing and e-commerce strategy
- Marketing
- Customer loyalty
- E-Commerce
- Marketing Analytics
- Customer Outreach
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Introduction to foundations of digital marketing and e-commerce
You’ll find out what’s in store for Course 1 and the whole certificate program. You’ll also learn about the Coursera platform, procedures, and content types, and meet other learners in the program. Then, you’ll learn about digital marketing and e-commerce basics, the tasks that people who work in these fields do, and the transferable skills you might already have. Finally, you’ll get some tips for embarking on careers in this field.
The customer journey and the marketing funnel
You will learn what digital marketing and e-commerce roles and departments do within organizations and how they create value. You’ll also be introduced to marketing concepts, like the customer journey and the marketing funnel, that form the basis for much of what these roles do.
Digital marketing and e-commerce strategy
You will explore the relationship between digital marketing and branding, and how businesses can leverage both to be successful. You’ll investigate the elements of a digital marketing strategy, including goal setting, channel selection, and content planning. Then you’ll learn about commonly used channels and platforms, like search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), display advertising, social media marketing, and email marketing.
Measure performance success
You will learn the importance of measuring results and common metrics to track. You’ll also examine how digital marketers and e-commerce specialists use data to assess and improve performance and tell stories with data. You’ll end the course by participating in optional content if you’re interested in preparing for a job search.
This course is structured very well. You learn a LOT of good terms...if you read the glossaries every time they present them.
Wonderful instructor, key terms are simplified and explained, and a glossary is given also! Definitely recommend for anyone starting in the field.
easy to understand material and wasn't too lengthy. Wish there was more hands-on items
Very well done and formatted. I really can say I learned a lot and believe it will really be of a great benefit in my career, and my future.
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth fields of digital marketing and e-commerce, in under six months, no experience or degree required. Businesses need digital marketing and e-commerce talent more than ever before; 86% of business leaders report that digital commerce will be the most important route to growth. There are 218,000 U.S. job openings in this growing field, with a median entry-level salary of $51,000.¹
