CC
May 9, 2022
Exciting start to a long journey! This course was informative and well paced, and I appreciate the consideration for people with 0 experience and background knowledge.
AM
May 24, 2022
Dope! Easy to follow along, the practice tests, the moving between video and text...the Instructors were Great and presented extremely well and appeared engaged!
By David C•
May 6, 2022
Very well done course, and very educational. I'm excited to continue learning, and hopefully putting these new concepts into action in the next course.
By Bagambagye D•
May 7, 2022
very Very informative and ideal for understanding basic principles
By Chami C•
May 10, 2022
By Lia G•
May 17, 2022
Wonderful instructor, key terms are simplified and explained, and a glossary is given also! Definitely recommend for anyone starting in the field.
By Josef S•
May 14, 2022
Very well done and formatted. I really can say I learned a lot and believe it will really be of a great benefit in my career, and my future.
By chami c•
May 10, 2022
Well structured course! Congratulations to the teaching team, a really great course aimed not only for professionals but also for beginners.
By Garrison M•
May 11, 2022
This course is structured very well. You learn a LOT of good terms...if you read the glossaries every time they present them.
By Shyna G•
May 10, 2022
Amazing course! This course provides a thorough understanding of the foundations of digital marketing and e-commerce.
By Mohammed A A•
May 6, 2022
To be honest, I wasn't sure this course would be a good starting point for me, especially after trying courses provided by Google themselves and not being satisfied with the results, but I can tell you now that this course is different and it is going to give you a really good foundation about e-commerce and digital marketing. I would recommend it to anyone who is curious about this field but doesn't know where to start.
By Jeff S•
May 18, 2022
This was a relevant journey down the road of digital strategy and the analytics. I enjoyed the class and believe it is worth the time to get to know the world your already a part of. We are all contributors to analytics and digital media marketing by being users of devices. It is a career builder to contribute in valued ways for the companies that work to bring better products to the market.
By Brian M•
May 12, 2022
This course has something for everyone. It will fill in gaps that you may have in your marketing knowledge. For a beginner it will give you an arsenal to put to work. If you are new to e-comm this course will give you a competative advantage without getting robbed by some in the market who are not really looking out for your best interest.
By Jade C•
May 10, 2022
Great introduction into the main aspects of digital marketing and ecommerce. I don't think you need to be completely new to the field in order to find this course helpful. Might serve as a good review/refresher for those with some professional experience in ecomm/digital marketing.
By Kinou B•
May 23, 2022
As a content creator this gave me a deeper insist into how marketing works and how i can use specific strategies to help me grow as a creator and help a business grow. I encourage other creators to try this course to help give them an edge in this ever growing field.
By Deanna L•
May 10, 2022
I enjoyed all the instructors in this course especially the main lady, she had good energy and was articulate. I liked hearing different people's perspectives. The glossary is very helpful for all the marketing terms. This coursse was a good refresher for me.
By Samujjal S•
May 25, 2022
Completing the first course of this certification, has given me more confidence on myself that I have to continue to learn more about this field. I am impressed by how this user friendly course was made, kudos to all those involved in making this course
By doodles g•
May 19, 2022
Thi course is the 1st course of digital marketing specialization offered by google and u can know the basics of digital marketing through this course. Overall this course is great but dont forget to finish the entire courtses in this specialization.
By Wholfang B•
May 19, 2022
The course is well structured and teach you all the main concepts you need to know to start a career in digital marketing and ecommerce. Furthermore they give you tips and strategies how you can start building your profile in order to find a job.
By Joi W•
May 10, 2022
This course is a great resource for people looking to learn digital marketing and e-commerce. Whether you are looking to refine your skills, switch jobs or start your own journey you will find great instructors + resources!
By Stephanie J B•
May 26, 2022
I love that I was able to obtain my certificate while working a full time job. Im so glad Google provides this for people like me who want to grow in a new field. I've been recommended this to people that I know.
By Ayşenur T•
May 20, 2022
It is great that the topic presentations include a lot of experiences and examples from daily life, that way you can define SMART goals for your life too :) I'm so excited for the next course.
By Ankobia J M•
May 25, 2022
By George M•
May 27, 2022
They do a great job covering all of the fundamentals to get you started and a broad idea of the career and all of it's options.
By PARASCHIV M•
May 15, 2022
Excelent explained, very well presented, easy for new marketers (like me) Thank you very much, I will follow the full package!
By Irina R•
May 28, 2022
Great course! Very informative, well-presented, clear, easy to understand, and well organized. I am extremely satisfied!