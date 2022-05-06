Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Foundations of Digital Marketing and E-commerce by Google

4.8
stars
279 ratings
68 reviews

About the Course

This is the first of seven courses in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate, which will equip you with the skills you need to apply to entry-level roles in these fields. People who work in digital marketing and e-commerce help their organizations attract new customers, engage customers through various digital channels, and drive transactions like purchases and customer loyalty. In this course, you’ll explore entry-level jobs in digital marketing and e-commerce and identify the roles and functions that those jobs play within an organization. You’ll also learn about the marketing funnel and how it shapes the customer journey. Google employees who currently work in the field will guide you, providing hands-on activities and examples that simulate common digital marketing and e-commerce tasks, and helping you build your skills and prepare for the job. Learners who complete the seven courses in this program will be equipped to apply for entry-level jobs in digital marketing and e-commerce. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will be able to do the following: - Define the fields of digital marketing and e-commerce - Describe the job responsibilities of an entry-level digital marketing coordinator and e-commerce analyst (and similar job titles) - Summarize how this program will help prepare you for a career in digital marketing and e-commerce - Identify the roles and functions that digital marketing and e-commerce play within an organization - Understand the customer journey and the function of journey maps - Explain the concept of a marketing funnel - Understand the elements and goals of a digital marketing and e-commerce strategy...

Top reviews

CC

May 9, 2022

Exciting start to a long journey! This course was informative and well paced, and I appreciate the consideration for people with 0 experience and background knowledge.

AM

May 24, 2022

Dope! Easy to follow along, the practice tests, the moving between video and text...the Instructors were Great and presented extremely well and appeared engaged!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 79 Reviews for Foundations of Digital Marketing and E-commerce

By David C

May 6, 2022

Very well done course, and very educational. I'm excited to continue learning, and hopefully putting these new concepts into action in the next course.

By Bagambagye D

May 7, 2022

v​ery Very informative and ideal for understanding basic principles

By Chami C

May 10, 2022

By Chami C

May 10, 2022

By Lia G

May 17, 2022

Wonderful instructor, key terms are simplified and explained, and a glossary is given also! Definitely recommend for anyone starting in the field.

By Josef S

May 14, 2022

V​ery well done and formatted. I really can say I learned a lot and believe it will really be of a great benefit in my career, and my future.

By chami c

May 10, 2022

Well structured course! Congratulations to the teaching team, a really great course aimed not only for professionals but also for beginners.

By Garrison M

May 11, 2022

This course is structured very well. You learn a LOT of good terms...if you read the glossaries every time they present them.

By Shyna G

May 10, 2022

Amazing course! This course provides a thorough understanding of the foundations of digital marketing and e-commerce.

By Mohammed A A

May 6, 2022

To be honest, I wasn't sure this course would be a good starting point for me, especially after trying courses provided by Google themselves and not being satisfied with the results, but I can tell you now that this course is different and it is going to give you a really good foundation about e-commerce and digital marketing. I would recommend it to anyone who is curious about this field but doesn't know where to start.

By Jeff S

May 18, 2022

This was a relevant journey down the road of digital strategy and the analytics. I enjoyed the class and believe it is worth the time to get to know the world your already a part of. We are all contributors to analytics and digital media marketing by being users of devices. It is a career builder to contribute in valued ways for the companies that work to bring better products to the market.

By Brian M

May 12, 2022

This course has something for everyone. It will fill in gaps that you may have in your marketing knowledge. For a beginner it will give you an arsenal to put to work. If you are new to e-comm this course will give you a competative advantage without getting robbed by some in the market who are not really looking out for your best interest.

By Jade C

May 10, 2022

Great introduction into the main aspects of digital marketing and ecommerce. I don't think you need to be completely new to the field in order to find this course helpful. Might serve as a good review/refresher for those with some professional experience in ecomm/digital marketing.

By Kinou B

May 23, 2022

A​s a content creator this gave me a deeper insist into how marketing works and how i can use specific strategies to help me grow as a creator and help a business grow. I encourage other creators to try this course to help give them an edge in this ever growing field.

By Deanna L

May 10, 2022

I enjoyed all the instructors in this course especially the main lady, she had good energy and was articulate. I liked hearing different people's perspectives. The glossary is very helpful for all the marketing terms. This coursse was a good refresher for me.

By Samujjal S

May 25, 2022

Completing the first course of this certification, has given me more confidence on myself that I have to continue to learn more about this field. I am impressed by how this user friendly course was made, kudos to all those involved in making this course

By doodles g

May 19, 2022

T​hi course is the 1st course of digital marketing specialization offered by google and u can know the basics of digital marketing through this course. Overall this course is great but dont forget to finish the entire courtses in this specialization.

By Wholfang B

May 19, 2022

The course is well structured and teach you all the main concepts you need to know to start a career in digital marketing and ecommerce. Furthermore they give you tips and strategies how you can start building your profile in order to find a job.

By Joi W

May 10, 2022

This course is a great resource for people looking to learn digital marketing and e-commerce. Whether you are looking to refine your skills, switch jobs or start your own journey you will find great instructors + resources!

By Stephanie J B

May 26, 2022

I love that I was able to obtain my certificate while working a full time job. Im so glad Google provides this for people like me who want to grow in a new field. I've been recommended this to people that I know.

By Ayşenur T

May 20, 2022

It is great that the topic presentations include a lot of experiences and examples from daily life, that way you can define SMART goals for your life too :) I'm so excited for the next course.

By Ankobia J M

May 25, 2022

By Ankobia J M

May 25, 2022

By George M

May 27, 2022

They do a great job covering all of the fundamentals to get you started and a broad idea of the career and all of it's options.

By PARASCHIV M

May 15, 2022

Excelent explained, very well presented, easy for new marketers (like me) Thank you very much, I will follow the full package!

By Irina R

May 28, 2022

Great course! Very informative, well-presented, clear, easy to understand, and well organized. I am extremely satisfied!

