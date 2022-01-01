Amazon Web Services
AWS is the acronym for Amazon Web Services, the largest and most profitable cloud computing platform. AWS generates more revenue than the next three largest cloud services providers combined. AWS is used by many of the world’s leading companies for a wide range of internet-connected business operations, including hosting, data storage and warehousing, computing power, content delivery services, database storage, software as a service, infrastructure as a service, and platform as a service, among others. The cloud computing platform was launched by Amazon in 2006 to better handle its online sales and retail operations. Today, companies like Airbnb, Slack, Moderna, Global Payments, Adobe Systems, and others use the AWS cloud computing platform.
Learning about AWS is vital if you work in data storage, cloud computing, web hosting, data analytics, or software as a service. AWS is made up of over 175 different services that companies can use, and getting an AWS certification can help you grow your own knowledge of AWS in your work. For example, AWS certification for managers will come in handy as organizations continue to deploy and operate multi-cloud and hybrid IT models. With an AWS background, you may be able to advance your career as well.
Hundreds of career opportunities are open to someone who learns AWS methodologies, including a data analyst, a cloud computing engineer, operational support engineer, cloud systems integrator, DevOps engineer, and AWS solutions architect. You can find career opportunities with Amazon Web Services itself or with companies that work with AWS. The cloud computing platform has been the market leader for a number of years, and it only looks to grow larger in the future.
When you take online courses about AWS, you can gain a core understanding of key AWS services. You have the opportunity to learn the basics of AWS security concepts, migration strategies to move networks to AWS, and the basics of using cloud network applications with AWS. Additionally, taking online courses about AWS can help you learn the fundamentals of cloud computing security, systems operations, cloud storage, data warehousing, cloud security, and cloud applications.