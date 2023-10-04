Prepare for a new career in the fast growing field of cloud consulting. Get professional training designed by AWS and learn how to design and build on AWS from experienced instructors. You’ll also have the chance to unlock career opportunities by connecting with top employers.
Through this nine-course program, you’ll gain in-demand skills that prepare you for an entry-level job in the field. You’ll learn from AWS experts how to understand business goals and drivers, translate those into an appropriate AWS technical solution and provide technical direction and oversight to cloud implementation teams.
After completing this hands-on program, you’ll have the foundational and technical context to understand how to build solutions and solve technical problems and how to choose the right AWS solution. You’ll master both the soft skills to become successful cloud consultants and the technical knowledge to go deep into how software gets built, tested and deployed.
You’ll also be able to work on a capstone project centered on the Well Architected Framework that you can later share in interviews to demonstrate your job-readiness to potential employers.
You can also gain access to the AWS Educate Job Board, where you can explore, search for, and apply to in-demand jobs and internships with leading organizations.
Applied Learning Project
Through 18 hands-on labs, you’ll use the AWS Management Console to apply skills learned in the videos and readings. Here are a few examples of the activities you’ll perform in this Professional Certificate: In Introduction to Information Technology and AWS Cloud, you’ll create a static website with S3 in the easiest way. This lab will introduce you to the AWS Management Console, help you understand the AWS Cloud, and practice hosting a static website on AWS. In AWS Cloud Technical Essentials, you’ll use AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) to manage your AWS services’ access and permissions. You’ll practice the steps to add users to groups, manage passwords, log in as users with various permissions, and view the effects of IAM policies. In Automation in the AWS Cloud, you’ll work with AWS CLI, write a bash script to perform a task/write user data script to download code and run it on EC2 and build a run command to uninstall Apache and install nginx.