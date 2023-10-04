Amazon Web Services
Start a career as a Cloud Technology Consultant. In this program, you'll learn in-demand skills to advise clients on the use of cloud technology to meet business objectives. No degree or experience required.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Morgan Willis
Alex G.
Russell Sayers

Professional Certificate - 9 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
4.8

(319 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand and translate business goals and drivers into appropriate technical solutions

  • Provide technical direction and oversight to cloud implementation teams

  • Create the conceptual, logical and physical design for cloud-based solutions for infrastructure and platforms

  • Learn how to gather technical requirements, assess client capabilities and analyze findings to provide appropriate cloud solution recommendations

Skills you'll gain

Introduction to Information Technology and AWS Cloud

Course 16 hours4.8 (142 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Gain a foundational understanding of how computers work

  • Learn how computers talk to each other to exchange data

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cloud Computing Security
Category: Project Management
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Information Technology
Category: Cloud Computing

AWS Cloud Technical Essentials

Course 225 hours4.8 (4,824 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe terminology and concepts related to AWS services   

  • Articulate key concepts of AWS security measures and AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM)    

  • You will learn to distinguish among several AWS compute services, including Amazon EC2, AWS Lambda, and Amazon ECS.

  • Understand AWS database and storage offerings, including Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon DynamoDB, and Amazon S3.    

Skills you'll gain

Category: Software Testing
Category: Continuous Integration
Category: Version Management
Category: security
Category: Automation

Providing Technical Support for AWS Workloads

Course 37 hours4.8 (37 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Understand basics of troubleshooting in a cloud environment

  • Identify resources and routes to assist with understanding and troubleshooting

Skills you'll gain

Category: AWS Identity and Access Management
Category: Networking on AWS
Category: Cloud Computing
Category: AWS Management Console
Category: aws security

Developing Applications in Python on AWS

Course 49 hours4.5 (39 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Introductory level Python programming and Python packages

  • Explain the different roles in an organization building software

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cloud Computing Security
Category: Customer Support
Category: Cloud Infrastructure
Category: Technical Troubleshooting
Category: Cloud Storage

Skills for Working as an AWS Cloud Consultant

Course 510 hours4.9 (18 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Examine essential soft skills for solving business problems

  • Describe the process of working with customers and how to use different soft skills

Skills you'll gain

Category: Management
Category: strategy
Category: Implementation
Category: Troubleshooting
Category: Migration

DevOps on AWS and Project Management

Course 68 hours5.0 (13 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Learn about the use cases for project management in business

  • Understand the differences between Agile and Waterfall methodologies

Skills you'll gain

Category: Software Testing
Category: Continuous Integration
Category: Application Programming Interfaces (API)
Category: security
Category: Automation

Automation in the AWS Cloud

Course 78 hours5.0 (14 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Software Architecture
Category: Python Programming
Category: Web Development
Category: Cloud API
Category: Automation

Data Analytics and Databases on AWS

Course 89 hours4.6 (20 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Key data types and structures

  • AWS services for the ETL process

  • Hands-on skills for Amazon API Gateway and Amazon QuickSight

Skills you'll gain

Category: security
Category: Performance Efficiency
Category: Operational Excellence
Category: Cost Optimization
Category: Reliability

Capstone: Following the AWS Well Architected Framework

Course 911 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Database (DBMS)
Category: Data Architecture
Category: Data Warehouse

Alex G.
Amazon Web Services
6 Courses22,592 learners
Russell Sayers
Amazon Web Services
14 Courses82,232 learners
Morgan Willis

Top Instructor

Amazon Web Services
24 Courses721,964 learners

