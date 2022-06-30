Oksana Hoeckele is a Cloud Technologist based in the US. Oksana’s passion for learning led her to pursue a Bachelors and dual Master’s Degrees. Oksana taught at several higher education institutions, and while searching for opportunities to enhance her classes, she became interested in tech. Oksana completed a coding bootcamp, participated in hackathons, and wrote technical documentation for a tech company. Oksana finds herself always drawn to new experiences, cultures, and people. Outside of AWS, Oksana enjoys traveling, exploring the tech sector, gaining new skills, and sharing her knowledge with students.