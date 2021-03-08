Amazon Web Services
Providing Technical Support for AWS Workloads
Providing Technical Support for AWS Workloads

This course is part of AWS Cloud Technology Consultant Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Seph Robinson
Oksana Hoeckele

Instructors: Seph Robinson

What you'll learn

  • Understand basics of troubleshooting in a cloud environment

  • Identify resources and routes to assist with understanding and troubleshooting

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to the first module of Providing Technical Support for AWS Workloads. In this module, you gain the fundamental knowledge and skills necessary to troubleshoot cloud-related issues. You begin the module by reviewing the basics of the AWS infrastructure. After that, you learn about AWS Support methods and how to identify paths that work best for your customers’ needs. Lastly, you examine troubleshooting techniques and resources. As part of this process, you also find out how to contact AWS Support and use available resources to search for answers.

8 videos8 readings1 quiz1 assignment2 plugins

In this module, you focus on troubleshooting AWS services, such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud service (Amazon EC2), AWS Lambda, and Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC). For each service, you evaluate common challenges that users might experience. Then, you explore real-life troubleshooting scenarios, identify the root cause of issues, and implement effective solutions.

10 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 app item1 discussion prompt

In this module, you continue to explore how to troubleshoot scenarios. This time, you define preventative measures that you can take to avoid encountering common issues in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM), and AWS Organizations. You review various scenarios where users experience issues, and then identify tools and methods to help these users resolve the issues. You also learn about best practices to prevent potential challenges.

9 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 app item1 plugin

Seph Robinson
Amazon Web Services
