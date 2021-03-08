As a cloud consultant, you might be working with companies of various sizes. Based on a company’s unique business needs, you might be responsible for evaluating their existing business solutions and offering more efficient cloud resources. In this course, you'll understand the types of services available and their capabilities and know how to appropriately map the right solution for each unique use case. You'll gain familiarity with the AWS cloud infrastructure, support methods, and mitigation techniques. The course begins with a review of AWS infrastructure, including a review of the foundational compute, networking, storage and database services. You'll then get introduced to the troubleshooting mindset and learn about the tools available and the importance of making a plan. You'll then get the details on troubleshooting with AWS services (Amazon EC2, Amazon Lambda, Amazon VPC) before closing the course with preventative controls and scenarios when using Amazon S3, Amazon RDS, AWS IAM, and AWS Organizations. By completion of this course, you'll be well-versed in listening to a customer's cloud technology concerns and how to best position the most efficient and cost-effective solution.
Providing Technical Support for AWS Workloads
This course is part of AWS Cloud Technology Consultant Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
2,921 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(37 reviews)
What you'll learn
Understand basics of troubleshooting in a cloud environment
Identify resources and routes to assist with understanding and troubleshooting
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
6 quizzes, 2 assignments
Course
(37 reviews)
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Cloud Computing expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Amazon Web Services
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to the first module of Providing Technical Support for AWS Workloads. In this module, you gain the fundamental knowledge and skills necessary to troubleshoot cloud-related issues. You begin the module by reviewing the basics of the AWS infrastructure. After that, you learn about AWS Support methods and how to identify paths that work best for your customers’ needs. Lastly, you examine troubleshooting techniques and resources. As part of this process, you also find out how to contact AWS Support and use available resources to search for answers.
What's included
8 videos8 readings1 quiz1 assignment2 plugins
In this module, you focus on troubleshooting AWS services, such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud service (Amazon EC2), AWS Lambda, and Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC). For each service, you evaluate common challenges that users might experience. Then, you explore real-life troubleshooting scenarios, identify the root cause of issues, and implement effective solutions.
What's included
10 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 app item1 discussion prompt
In this module, you continue to explore how to troubleshoot scenarios. This time, you define preventative measures that you can take to avoid encountering common issues in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM), and AWS Organizations. You review various scenarios where users experience issues, and then identify tools and methods to help these users resolve the issues. You also learn about best practices to prevent potential challenges.
What's included
9 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 app item1 plugin
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.